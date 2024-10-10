Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Milton Keynes?
MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Milton Keynes based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.
Top 5 areas in Milton Keynes with the most private garden space
Rank
Area
Home Garden Space Area (m2)
1
Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington
2,099,050
2
Broughton West & Milton Keynes Village
1,251,570
3
Olney & Lavendon
1,143,454
4
Fairfields & Grange Farm
1,047,996
5
Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands
978,690
Rank
Area
Home Garden Space Area (m2)
1
Central Milton Keynes & Newlands
129,282
2
Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade
187,681
3
Eaglestone & Fishermead
268,541
4
Linford Wood
312,053
5
Wolverton & New Bradwell
326,384
Methodology:
We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes.
