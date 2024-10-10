Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Milton Keynes?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The best areas in Milton Keynes to own a property with a garden space have been unveiled in a new study.

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Milton Keynes based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

Top 5 areas in Milton Keynes with the most private garden space

Rank

Garden.

Area

Home Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington

2,099,050

2

Broughton West & Milton Keynes Village

1,251,570

3

Olney & Lavendon

1,143,454

4

Fairfields & Grange Farm

1,047,996

5

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands

978,690

Top 5 areas in Milton Keynes with the most private garden space

Rank

Area

Home Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands

129,282

2

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade

187,681

3

Eaglestone & Fishermead

268,541

4

Linford Wood

312,053

5

Wolverton & New Bradwell

326,384

Methodology:

We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes.