Which? survey reveals worst seaside destinations in the UK - is your area on the list?

A Which? survey from 3,000 people has determined the worst seaside destinations in the UK - see if your area makes the list

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read

The top 10 best and worst seaside destinations in the UK have been revealed. It comes courtesy of a new Which? survey of 3000 people, who ranked their experience based on a list of criteria, including quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions as well as value for money.

Unfortunately for residents of Skegness, Lincolnshire and Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, these areas were deemed the worst by Brits, with the lowest score of any, scoring just 48 percent a piece - despite both being popular staycation destinations.

Despite propping up the list, Skegness beach has a Tripadvisor score of 4.5 out of five from 944 reviews. One review said: “Lovely beach to walk along on a nice day and sit and listen to the sea and so relaxing while on holiday for a 40th birthday with husband.”

Another review from the end of March, 2023, says: “Had a lovely walk on the beach with the dogs. Been here a few times now and especially out of season it’s nice and quiet. Great stretch of sands for a dog friendly beach if you head right down south beach.”

    Other seaside destinations that didn’t fare too well in the new Which? survey was Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset and Bangor, County Down who both finished just one percent higher than Skegness and Clacton-on-Sea.

    10 worst seaside towns

    1. Skegness, Lincolnshire 48 percent
    2. Clacton-on-Sea, Essex 48 percent
    3. Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset 49 percent
    4. Bangor, County Down 49 percent
    5. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire 54 percent
    6. Bognor Regis, West Sussex 54 percent
    7. Great Yarmouth, Norfolk 55 percent
    8. Colwyn Bay, Conwy 55 percent
    9. Southend-on-Sea, Essex 56 percent
    10. Morecambe, Lancashire 56 percent

    10 best seaside towns

    1. Bamburgh, Northumberland 88 percent
    2. Dartmouth, Devon 85 percent
    3. Portstewart, Londonderry 84 percent
    4. Portmeirion, Gwynedd 83 percent
    5. St Andrews, Fife percent
    6. Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear 83 percent
    7. Southwold, Suffolk 82 percent
    8. Aldeburgh, Suffolk 81 percent
    9. St David’s, Pembrokeshire 81 percent
    10. Tobermory, Isle of Mull 81 percent
