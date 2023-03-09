Wimbledon is reportedly set to drop its ban of Russian and Belarusian tennis players in time for this summer’s competition. The ruling was initially in place in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision will mean that players such as Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka will be welcomed back to the All England Club. But they must agree to new strict conditions that if not followed could see them kicked out of the tournament again.

Reports suggest that if any tennis competitor hailing from Russia or Belarus expresses any support towards Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war with Ukraine will be removed. The Daily Mail are reporting that they must also compete under a neutral banner or flag, as well as sign a Code of Conduct prior to Wimbledon tournaments.

The strict conditions are said to mention “any explicit show of support for Russia, such as carrying a flag or talking positively about the country" which would lead to punishment as harsh as expulsion. Wimbledon will also allegedly ban Russian flags and symbols from its grounds, following a similar decision made in the Australian Open last year.

Russian and Belarusian players have been unable to compete at Wimbledon ever since Vladimir Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine - Credit: Getty Images