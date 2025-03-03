New data reveals one in five women in Milton Keynes wear an above average shoe size

Analysis of over half a million shoezone sales has revealed women in Milton Keynes have some of the largest feet in England, with one in five women wearing an above average shoe size*.

The data, which analysed sales from 68 cities, revealed nearly a quarter of women wear the largest shoe size 8-9. Close by in London is a similar trend, with nearly a quarter of women in the city wearing the largest shoe size.

Across the UK, there is a trend of English women having the largest feet as the nation's cities take all the top ten spots, whilst smaller feet seem to be a trend among English men, with cities like Hull and Manchester also ranking in the top 5 cities for men with the smallest feet.

On the other end of the shoe scale, nearly a quarter of men wear the smallest shoe size at a 6-7 in Milton Keynes.

Women from Lichfield have the largest feet on average, with over a quarter of sales made up of the largest shoe sizes, followed by Chichester and London.

Top 5 cities for women’s size 8 and 9 shoe sales:

Lichfield – 26.14%

Chichester – 23.15%

London – 23.03%

Bath – 22.96%

Milton Keynes – 22.43%

A spokesperson for shoezone said:

“In order to find where in the UK has the biggest and smallest feet, we analysed data of over half a million shoe sales, across 68 British cities. No matter how old you are, everyone should ensure their feet are measured accurately so that they’re wearing the correct size to support their feet."