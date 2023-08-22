A Women’s World Cup star has announced that she is pregnant just days after the Lionesses lost the final in heartbreaking fashion to Spain with Olga Carmona’s first half goal enough to secure the trophy.

Kelly Somers, one of the presenters who featured heavily at the tournament which was held in Australia and Melbourne is expecting her first child with fiancé Max after battling fertility issues for a number of years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32-year-old said feels “incredibly fortunate” to make the announcement, after her fertility issues left her giving up hope of becoming a mother.

Overjoyed to share the happy news with OK! Magazine as the presenter nears her third trimester, she says: “I’m excited that my baby is going to be born in a generation with the Lionesses as role models.

Most Popular

“I just hope this momentum continues. You see little girls playing in playgrounds and I hear of friends’ kids playing football at school. They’ve made women’s football more accessible. They’ve opened people’s eyes.”

Kelly’s journey to motherhood hasn’t been an easy one and she admitted: “I never, ever thought I would get to be a mum. I’ve grown up thinking it wouldn’t be possible. I’ve had so many problems, so I just feel incredibly fortunate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At my age, everyone knows someone who’s going through fertility problems or who has a bad story, and I always thought I was going to be one of those stories.” She also revealed how she told Max the big news.

“He was sitting at the table working from home. I was in the bathroom, did the pregnancy test and walked out, then realised he was in a meeting and thought, ‘Well I can’t say it now!’” she told the publication.