In what could be the biggest and most spectacular event in WWE history, WrestleMania 39 takes over Hollywood boasting a match card that includes internet sensation Logan Paul, main evented by Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Once again, the pay-per-view is held across two nights on April 1 and April 2 at California’s sold-out SoFi Stadium. It was initially scheduled to be the venue of WrestleMania 37, but was relocated to Tampa, Florida due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The road to WrestleMania has once again been exhilarating, coming off the back of a brutal Elimination Chamber and a Royal Rumble show which saw ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes and The Judgement Day member Rhea Rhipley win their respective rumbles.

Fans have also had their eyes glued to WWE’s weekly iterations of RAW and SmackDown, with one of the major storylines heading into the weekend being the much-loved Sami Zayn tagging with Kevin Owens to take the tag titles from The Bloodline.

Major talking points heading into the ‘show of shows’ include whether or not Roman Reigns’ over 900-day reign as Undisputed Universal Champion will come to an end, John Cena’s return to the squared circle, and Edge facing Fin Balor in Hell in a Cell.

But what is the full match card of Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, what time does it start in the UK and how can you watch it? Here is everything you must know this weekend.

WrestleMania 39 UK start time and how to watch on WWE Network and BT Sport

WrestleMania 39, which takes place over two nights on April 1 and April 2, will begin at 1am for WWE fans in the United Kingdom (on April 2 and April 3 respectively). Both cards will continue on into the early hours of the next morning.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes as he defends his over 900-day reign as Undisputed Universal Champion - Credit: Getty Images

To watch the show, you can sign up for the WWE Network which grants you access to WrestleMania 39 live, as well as its full library of previous shows and matches. At a price of £9.99 per-month, sign up via the official WWE website .

If you are a traditional wrestling fan and prefer to opt for the pay-per-view model, WrestleMania 39 will also be available through BT Sport Box Office at the cost of £19.95. To sign up and purchase, visit the BT Sport website

WrestleMania 39 full match card for Night 1 and Night 2

WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood this weekend - Credit: Adobe / WWE / Canva

Night 1

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena – for WWE United States Championship

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla) – Men’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Night 2

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville – Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka – for WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes – for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson be in attendance at WrestleMania 39?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 in California - Credit: Getty Images