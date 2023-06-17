Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead in a pod at a luxury campsite. The body of Tracey Reed, 52, was discovered by staff in one of the camping pods at Bainbridge Ings campsite in North Yorkshire on June 12.

A man in his forties, from Lincolnshire, was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released on conditional bail. North Yorkshire Police have said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around Tracey’s death.

Tracey’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as “the light in every room” and someone who will be “sadly missed”. They said: “Our mum was truly one of a kind.

“She was always the light in every room and left a mark on everyone she met. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she will be sadly missed by all of us.”

Bainbridge Ings campsite’s website described itself as a “quiet family-run” business that is set in the “heart of the Yorkshire Dales”. It has an elevated position that offers “truly amazing views of Wensleydale”, which is just a short walk from the market town of Hawes.