Apple rarely drops prices – but this trio of bestsellers has just been slashed in a surprise Amazon sale, from wireless earbuds to trackers.

Apple doesn’t drop its prices often – but right now, three of its most popular products are all reduced in a rare Amazon sale. Whether you’re upgrading your everyday tech or picking up a premium gift, this surprise deal covers a bestseller from every category.

Top of the list is the Apple AirPods Pro 2, now just £189 – down from £229. These next-gen wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation, a customisable fit, and the H2 chip for richer, high-fidelity sound. They’re also equipped with a hearing aid feature and adaptive audio to automatically adjust to your surroundings, making them one of Apple’s most intelligent audio devices yet.

Also discounted is the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 46mm, now £379 (was £429). Designed for health and fitness lovers, it offers everything from ECG monitoring and heart rate alerts to sleep tracking and crash detection. The larger screen is brighter and clearer, and it’s water resistant for active days out.

Finally, the Apple AirTag 4-pack has dropped to just £87 – that’s a huge 27% off the original £119. Perfect for keeping tabs on your keys, bags or even your luggage while travelling, these ultra-compact trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone. With a year-long battery life, IP67 water resistance and encrypted location tracking, they’re an easy add-on that makes life simpler.

You’ll want to act fast – Apple discounts like this don’t come around often, and these prices are only live for a limited time.