Amazon Music Unlimited can be used for four months for just 99p | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions of HD and Ultra HD tracks for just 99p in a limited-time four-month deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of signing up to a streaming service has been rising, with all the main UK providers now charging more than £10 per month.

But if you're quick, you can jump on a deal that will give you full access to Amazon's Music Unlimited service for just 99p.

It's a deal with a very short window, expiring on Thursday at 3.30pm, but you'll have all the perks of a full Amazon Music Unlimited customer for four months - enough time to enjoy it throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Amazon Music Unlimited has millions of songs in Ultra HD, and 100 million in HD, which makes it one of the best streaming services for audiophiles.

You’ll also get access to Audible's selection of audiobooks as part of the 99p trial | Amazon

It also has a growing catalogue of music mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio, and thousands of expertly crafted playlists and Stations.

As an Amazon Music Unlimited customer, you'll also have access to Audible, which offers one free audiobook per month, along with thousands of podcasts.

The subscription would normally cost at least £10.99 per month, so you'd be saving just under £45 - and you can cancel the 99p trial at any time.

Unusually, it's even open to people who aren't signed up to Amazon Prime. Non-Prime members only get three months instead of four, but they would pay the same 99p and get the same service.

To find out more about the offer, or to find out how to sign up, click here.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here