Antler iconic luggage brand launches early Black Friday sale with suitcases from £99
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Antler suitcases are on offer from £99 in an early deal from the British heritage brand. The high-end luggage in its Logo series are the first items to have their prices slashed from today, Monday November 18.
Shoppers looking to bag bargain prices on the premium, on-trend luggage can find deals of up to 40% off the Logo Heritage Collection and Single Stripe suitcases at the Antler website here.
We have highlighted some of the cheapest and best offers below, which start at cabin suitcases ideal for short haul trips from £99. The Antler store on Amazon is also offering 30% off suitcases with a voucher.
There are savings of up to £230 to be made on a suitcase trio set or £90 on individual suitcases. We are keeping on top of all the best luggage deals during November and the Black Friday sales that you can read more on here.
This cabin sized suitcase in the Antler Logo series measures 40cms by 55cms by 20cms so is ideal as carry on luggage for flights. It comes in five colours and the normal price of £165 is slashed down to £99.
Ideal for longer holidays when checking in luggage, this high quality suitcase with four wheels is usually £195.
This Large Cabin Suitcase is normally £195 but shoppers can save nearly £60. It comes in nine different colours and measures 39.5cms by 58cms by 24cms.
Usually £225, shoppers can save £90 on this large Antler suitcase, now £135. Ideal for long haul travel when checking in luggage, it comes in five distinctive colours.
In the Single Stripe range, this large suitcase is reduced from £220 to £154 and is a practical four wheeler.
A set of three Antler suitcases in the Logo range - a Cabin, Medium and Large. Normally £585, the set is now £351.