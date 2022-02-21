Best backpacks for laptops

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When you need to transport your laptop from your home to school or home to office, you need a bag you know you can trust to keep your tech secure and protected.

A backpack is a great choice for many reasons. Unlike traditional laptop bags, a backpack has two straps which means the weight can be evenly distributed across both your shoulders, as opposed to one strap which can end up pulling on one shoulder and leave you with aches and pains.

In addition, the backpack leaves you with both your hands free so you can easily get on with other tasks while you are on the move - scanning your travel card, checking your phone or drinking your morning coffee.

They’re also particularly handy if you travel using a bike, as there’s no worrying about where to put the backpack.

What should I look for in a laptop backpack?

A solid laptop backpack needs to be durable, offer comfort with features like padded, adjustable straps and provide ample pockets to keep everything organized.

A good laptop bag will offer space for your computer and keep it securely in place while you travel. It also needs plenty of additional storage for other important accessories and essentials.

We’ve chosen six of the best laptop bags available on the market right now below, with something to suit every style and budget.

For even more fantastic bags and storage solutions, check out our guide to the best easy to transport travel bags.

Ogio Alpha Convoy 525r Backpack ALPHA CONVOY 525R BACKPACK £130.00 overnight trips 4.5/5 This is an impressive beast! With a modern-roll top, this is an easy-access backpack that lets you get at your laptop with ease - ideal for removing your computer at airport security and then slipping back into your bag without disrupting your belongings. It’s a big pack - ideal for business trips, allowing enough space for a couple of changes of clothes, your toiletries, a couple of books, and the laptop. It’s a stylish number, too, though the rolltop compartment manages a 28-litre capacity, despite it’s sleek appearance. Great for heading to do a shop (though it wouldn’t accommodate a week’s worth - but would you want that on your back?!) Made from recycled and discarded materials, it’s also an eco-friendly option. Laptop-wise, the secure compartment can house up to a 15” computer. It’s comfy too - the shoulder straps are adjustable and include a sternum strap, great for weight distribution. A great-looking, tough, strong backpack, but lightweight - this is a winner if you’re won for longer commutes. Buy now

Knomo Beaux Leather Laptop Backpack 14” Knomo Beaux Leather Laptop Backpack 14” £299.00 sleek, stylish business backpack 5/5 London-based bag brand Knomo make sexy, covetable backpacks that also happen to be incredibly durable and practical. The leather Beaux is our (current) favourite - the only backpack we’ve ever received compliments on, and feels as appropriate to take into a boardroom as it does down the gym - slimline, chic, and yet bigger on the inside. The padded shoulder straps make for comfortable wear, and it easily houses a 14” laptop, alongside charging cables, shoes, files, magazines... One of the front pockets has RFID blocking, which makes it ideal for housing your phone/wallet as it prevents identity theft. The multiple internal pockets are great at meaning lipsticks/water bottles are separate from your hardware. Gorgeous, practical, and long-wearing - our Beaux is currently five years old and still looks great. Buy now

Wenger Carbon 17” Laptop Backpack Black Wenger Carbon 17” Laptop Backpack Black £68.99 larger laptops 4.5/5 This backpack is perfect for people who have a larger laptop with a screen size up to 17”. It has plenty of padding and boasts an interior base platform for added stability and peace of mind when you are travelling and put the bag down. There’s also a range of additional pockets inside the backpack, so you have somewhere to keep your laptop charger too and also any notepads and pens you may need. Complete with an integrated trolley handle sleeve, this backpack can easily be taken from A to B. Buy now

Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6" Laptop Urban Backpack NoteBook Case Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6" Laptop Urban Backpack NoteBook Case £18.99 Unique look 5/5 This sleek grey laptop backpack has space for a laptop that has a screen size of up to 15.6”. It offers spacious storage and is perfect for work and travel. Not only that, but it has a completely unique look and a beautiful slimline look. Durable, lightweight materials protect against the elements, while generous storage compartments keep your belongings secure and within reach. Buy now

Seoul Large backpack with Laptop Protection Seoul Large backpack with Laptop Protection £57.60 Bold colours 4.5/5 Kipling has long been a well-known bag brand, and this particular backpack combines a number of features for leisure, exploration and relaxation. The Kipling logo is unmistakable on this lightweight bag which has a dedicated compartment for your laptop, along with plenty of interior pockets to keep all of your other possessions safe. Of course, you will also get your very own classic Kipling money attached to this lovely bag too. Available in five different colours, including elevated wine (pictured), blue geo print and galaxy blue. Buy now