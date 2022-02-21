The best carry on luggage

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

What to look for in a cabin bag?

First and foremost, you need to make sure your chosen cabin bag fits within the baggage dimension allowances of the airline you are travelling with - it’s no good buying a bag and then realising it won’t be allowed onboard!

We’ve indicated with all the bags below which airlines they are suitable for, (and in most cases that is all of them), but it’s always best to double check with the airline what their rules and regulations are before you fly. Even if you’ve flown with an airline in the past you need to double-check this information as it can be subject to change.

Once you’ve made sure the bag is indeed small enough, the next thing to consider is what features work best for you. It’s usually a good idea to look for a bag or suitcase which offers at least one zipped compartment so that precious and valuable items, such as your passport and travel documents can be kept secure. This also means that you’ll always know where they are so you can grab them when needed.

Some bags feature more compartments than others. Some, for example, have a separate seciton for shoes while some have a sleeve especially for a laptop or tablet. The one that works best for you will, of course, depend on your specific circumstances.

The next thing to consider is the material the bag is made of. Some are plastic so they tend to be the most hard-wearing, but this also means that they are of course the most rigid so there will be no squeezing them in to the smallest of spaces in the over-head lockers.

Material bags have the advantage of being adaptable to any size or shape of space available - as long as they’re not fit to burst with items - but this lack of structure does also mean that it can be harder to keep possessions organised and firmly in place - so you may find that clothes are a little crumpled when you reach your destination. The other advantage to material bags, of course, is that they tend to be more lightweight - meaning you can pack even more possessions.

What happens if you exceed the hand luggage limit?

If you have hand luggage that is over the limit, be prepared to place it in the hold and have an excess baggage fee charged. To avoid this, always pre-book an extra bag online rather than risk being charged at the gate, which will cost you more.

What should I take in hand luggage?

We know that packing can turn it to a bit of a nightmare, so we’ve put together a handy guide on how to pack for your holiday. We’ve also rounded up all your holiday beauty and toiletry essentials so that you don’t have to worry about leaving anything behind.

Again, what you pack in your hand luggage depends on your personal circumstances. If it’s the only piece of luggage you have with you’ll need to make sure it has absolutely everything you need - your passport, travel documents, money, clothing and shoes, toiletries, your devices, device chargers and any medication you may need. Though always remember that any liquids must be 100ml or less.

If you are taking a suitcase along with your hand luggage then you don’t need to pack everything in the same way, so you may have more space for in-flight entertainment such as a book or perhaps lovely little extras like handcream or an eye mask.

Fjallraven Kånken Daypack Fjallraven Kånken Daypack £68.00 small but spacious 4.5/5 Fjallraven is a Swedish brand which has been loved by travellers for many years, and this particular style of bag has been wowing people since 1978. So brilliant, it’s remained uncharged for over 40 years and continues to be a best-selling product. At dimensions of 36x25x3cm, this is a bag that will fit each one of our main four airlines’ under-seat size requirements. It has two flat side pockets and a zipped pocket on the front, so it’s perfect for those bits and bobs that you want to keep close at hand throughout the flight - your phone, some earplugs, perhaps an eye mask if you fancy an in-flight snooze. The front flap can also be fully opened, so there’s no more rummaging around to find that one thing you want, you can quickly access all of your things at once with no faffing around in a small space. It also has an address label inside the main compartment, so you can have peace of mind that if anything happens and you become separated from your bag during your travels it will find its way back to you. This is a good option for people who travel light and don’t need to take much with them, perhaps because they will be staying with friends or family or in a second home. Multiple colours available including blue ridge (pictured), pastel lavender, deep turquoise and pink. This backpack is priced at either £68 or £85, depending on the colour chosen. Buy now

SwissGear Travel Gear 5977 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack SwissGear Travel Gear 5977 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack £100.63 business travel 4.5/5 This carry on bag is the ideal choice for people who frequently travel for work and need to have their devices - a laptop, phone or tablet - with them at all times. It has been made specifically to fit a laptop inside, and even has a security-friendly, lay-flat tech compartment that lets you take your devices through the security scanner without having to take them out of the bag. There’s also a large capacity main compartment, side zip accessory pockets, water bottle pockets, front organizer compartment and a top quick access pocket for smaller items. So, there’s plenty of space for you to carry associated accessories for your devices, such as a charger or headphones, along with clothing, any 100ml toiletries you may have, and even any food you have bought for your flight. Though the dimensions of this bag are 47x34x23cm, putting it over all main four airline’s under-seat sizes, it can easily be squashed so that it will still fit under the seat as required. Just make sure that everything you have in it can also be easily squashed too. Buy now

OspreyWomen's Fairview 70L Rucksack OspreyWomen's Fairview 70L Rucksack £105.00 female travellers 4/5 This bag has been made specifically with women in mind as it has been adapted to be carried comfortably by the famle frame. The bag comes fully fitted with a removable 13L daysack which easily attaches and detaches from the main pack. This is the part of the bag which can be used for carry on luggage as full backpack isn’t quite small enough at 64x35x31cm for carry-on. This means it’s fine for people who are also checking in luggage anyway, because the main part of the bag can be put in a suitcase - and that means you’ve got an even bigger backpack when you arrive at your destination for day trips and excursions - but it might not be the the best choice if you are wanting to travel just with hand luggage because of the size. As well as its two-in-one use, the bag has a padded laptop sleeve so it will keep your device secure if you need to carry it, along with a handy compression system to squeeze your stuff down to make sure it will fit under that seat, and even a scratch-free pocket to keep your sunglasses in so you can quicky access that all-important when you land in sunny climates. Three colours available including grey (pictured), black and green. This backpack is priced at either £105 or £110 depending on the colour chosen. Buy now

Aerolite Stylish Classic Retro Vintage ABS Hard Shell Carry On Aerolite Stylish Classic Retro Vintage ABS Hard Shell Carry On £44.99 a retro style 5/5 This is a beautiful choice for overhead luggage carry-ons. It oozes lots of old school glamour and style, and though it gives retro vibes this is certainly a bag that will stand the test of time. It’s got a strong plastic outer shell and reinforced corner protectors, so it can withstand being pulled through the airport, going through the security scanner and thrown in the overhead locker. Thanks to it’s durable material it can take a lot of bumps, but it will continue to look pristine. The interior features packing straps to hold your clothes neatly in place so you can quickly unpack when you arrive at your destination - and you know they won’t be creased or crumpled because they have been held securely. There’s a zipped divider pocket for anything you want to keep separate, such as your toiletries or shoes, and mesh pocket for your documents. It also includes a 3-digit combination barrel padlock to lock the zips together for added security so you know your belongings will stay safe. It has four dual spinner wheels so it’s really easy to manoeuvre, with no worries about your arms and shoulders hurting from pushing and pulling a traditional two-wheel suitcase. This is the best choice for people who want a stylish and structured luggage choice with as much space and organisation potential as possible and, due to it’s hard-wearing material, also people who travel frequently. It’s 55x35x20cm, making it a perfect fit for pretty much every airline’s overhead cabin bag requirements. Two colours available; cream (pictured) and red. This bag is priced at either £44.99 or £59.99 depending on the colour chosen. Buy now

The North Face Base Camp Duffel The North Face Base Camp Duffel £115.00 plenty of space 5/5 This bag is a brilliant choice for people who always find that they need a little bit more space for those last few essentials when they are packing - and isn’t that all of us? That’s because duffel bags are great for always giving that little bit more because they’re made of lightweight and flexible material. On top of that, the four compression straps help you find space for a little more. This also means that the bag has perfect squishability so it can easily adapt to the space available. The material is also water repellent so it can withstand being moved around in al weathers , or any accidents that may happen. The material is also made from recycled sources, which means it’s also a wonderful choice for travellers who are mindful of the environment and make their choices as econominal as possible. You can use it as a duffel when it’s in transit with the two padded side handles, or wear it as a backpack with the detachable, adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps when you’re on the move. It opens right up, so you can see exactly what you’ve packed in its spacious 71-litre capacity, and grab what you need in an instant. It’s too big for under the seat, but can be used as an overhead cabin bag — though watch out for its two 32.5cm length and width dimensions, which will put it over a few budget airlines’ sizes without squish room. Multiple colours available including burnt ochre (pictured), monterey blue, thyme brushwood camo print and summit gold. This backpack is priced at either £115 or £120, depending on the colour chosen. Buy now