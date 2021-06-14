Look cool and stay shady this summer with these stylish men’s sunnies - old favourites and new designs

Harry Styles wearing Gucci sunglasses in Watermelon Sugar

There are certain timeless truths when it comes to men’s eyewear. Aviators almost always look cool (think Joe Biden, Tom Cruise in Top Gun), wayfarers suit almost any outfit and situation.

Lately, though, oversized sunnies for men have been growing in popularity, as well as the wrap-around style glasses that were adored in the early 2000s (remember The Matrix and it’s fashion choices? It’s back, baby)

Don Draper (Jon Hamm) - a man that know how to wear sunglasses

As you’ll no doubt be aware, though, not every pair of glasses suits every face, and it can be a bit woeful to wear a pair of sunglasses expecting to look like Don Draper but ending up closer to Simon Cowell. The best way forward is to take into consideration your face shape.

Rounder faces tend to benefit from squarer styles, such as wayfarers or clubmasters, which can help to harden your features somewhat.

Conversely, as you might expect, square faces will soften and be accentuated by rounder frames.

If you have a heart-shaped or triangular face, aviators are a safe bet.

Here’s the top men’s designs for the summer season 2021.

IZIPIZI Sun #D sunglasses +1.00 IZIPIZI Sun #D sunglasses +1.00 £36.00 If you’re after a pair of sunglasses that double as reading glasses, this wallet-friendly pair from French brand Izipizi will serve you well. In classic tortoiseshell and with a Havana-esque curve, they look every bit that part if you want to relax with a book poolside. Buy now

GUCCI ROUND FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES GUCCI ROUND FRAME ACETATE SUNGLASSES £345.00 Here are the frames Harry Styles favoured in Watermelon Sugar (though in black, not tortoiseshell). If that means nothing to you, there maybe some ladies or gentlemen in your life that take it as a sign of great taste. Made in Italy using glossy black acetate. They’re fitted with tinted lenses that offer total UV protection, and completed with inlaid branding at the temples. Buy now

Ray-ban 0RB4440N Blaze Wayfarer sunglasses Ray-ban 0RB4440N Blaze Wayfarer sunglasses £104.30 Made famous in the 1950s, when they were worn by the likes of John F. Kennedy, then enjoying a rebirth in the 1980s thanks to the Blues Brothers, these nylon sunglasses are a perennially fashionable design. The Wayfarer is one of Ray-ban’s most influential designs - and best yet, they’re currently on sale. They feature a transparent frame, metal logos, lens-over-frame design and polarised lenses. They offer 100 per cent UV protection. Buy now

Gold 'Fendi Fabulous' Navigator Sunglasses Gold 'Fendi Fabulous' Navigator Sunglasses £300.00 If you’re after a pair of sunglasses that offer pure drip, these Fendi sunglasses will do you right. Fendi’s iconic logo stretches is monogrammed, not only on the frames, but across the lenses, too. They’re money, honey - designed purely for men with swagger. Buy now

Ray-ban RB3449 gold-toned aviator sunglasses Ray-ban RB3449 gold-toned aviator sunglasses £74.50 As we said, aviators look cool on almost everyone, so if you’re after a low-risk pair, style wise, this is fantastic buy - you’re going to look great. They feature an all-over gold-toned finish, arm and lens logo detail, double bridge detail and will instantly brighten up your summer look. With 100 per cent UV protection. Buy now

TRANSPARENT GRAY SUNGLASSES TRANSPARENT GRAY SUNGLASSES £190.00 If you’re a salt’n’pepper fox, then a pair of transparent-framed sunnies are a great choice - the lack of colour will ensure there’s no jarring juxtaposition between the glasses and your silver locks. A boxy pair, they’ve a pleasingly rockabilly vibe. Effortlessly cool. Buy now

Ray-ban RB3548 hexagonal-frame sunglasses Ray-ban RB3548 hexagonal-frame sunglasses £131.00 If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses that are a little unusual then this is the pair for you. With super slim hexagonal frames, tortoiseshell temple tips and G-15 lenses that provide superb clarity and colour contrast. Made in Italy, offer 100 per cent UV protection. Sold with a hard case. Buy now

Oakley OO9424-1570 Mercenary O Matter™ rectangular-framed sunglasses Oakley OO9424-1570 Mercenary O Matter™ rectangular-framed sunglasses £100.10 These sunglasses are lightweight so they’re the perfect choice if you need some sunnies to wear while you’re playing sports. Made with their iconic Prizm™ lenses (but they’re also available with Oakley authentic prescription lenses if you need them). Sharp, strong, masculine. Buy now

Oakley OO9448-57 Sylas acetate rectangle-frame sunglasses Oakley OO9448-57 Sylas acetate rectangle-frame sunglasses £108.00 These rectangular shaped sunglasses have got something of a modern disco vibe about them. Crafted from acetate at the frame, they’re fitted with the label’s iconic Prizm™ lenses, complete with glare-free filtering that enhances colour and contrast, and designed to be compatible with hats – that’ll be thanks to the frame and temple design. There’s also a three-point fit that will keep them in precise optical alignment. Buy now

Oakley Pitchman R round-frame sunglasses Oakley Pitchman R round-frame sunglasses £114.00 Another high quality classic design from Oakley, these sunglasses feature a round-frame, Prizm polarised lenses, clear design, rubberised grips and branding at the temples. They offer 100 per cent UV protection and come with a soft case. They are a sturdy and lightweight choice that will give you enhanced vision with reduced glare. Buy now

Tom Ford FT0791 irregular-frame acetate sunglasses Tom Ford FT0791 irregular-frame acetate sunglasses £285.00 These glasses are made for the bold. They’re cut to an unusual graphic shape with distinct edges but tempered by tonal gradient lenses and signature gold-toned T-branding which trims the arms. The angular shape provides a unique look which is sure to get you noticed, and means they can be paired with a tailored suit for a sharp, contrasting look or a T-Shirt and shorts for a more laid back look. They offer 100 per cent UV protection. Buy now

Tom Ford Jude aviator-frame sunglasses Tom Ford Jude aviator-frame sunglasses £305.00 Yes, aviators again - they’re such a flattering pair, you couldn’t expect us to stick you one, right? Embrace your inner Maverick with these pilot inspired sunglasses. The gradient tinted lenses and double bridge give a super cool, but simple look. They offer 100 per cent UV protection. Buy now