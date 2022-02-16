The best robot vacuums for your home

Vacuuming is one of those household jobs that always needs doing. Whether it’s spilled crisps from the kids, pet hair from the dog or general dust from every day living, the floors always need a good hoover.

The problem is that between work and other family and social commitments, it can be hard to find the time to make sure the floors in your home are pristine at all times - especially when there’s a sudden and unexpected mess created.

If there’s mess or dust under a piece of furniture you’ll likely struggle to get the vacuum all the way under - and that means you’ve either got to move the furniture or just let the mess remain under it. Neither of those options are appealing at may not even be possible, if the furniture item in question is big or heavy.

That’s where a robot vacuum cleaner comes in and answers all of your prayers.

It’s a remarkable gadget which does the hoovering for you, all at the push of a button. There’s no manual labour required from you at all. In fact, you can put your feet up and have a well deserved break while your new favourite gadget does it’s thing and in just a few minutes you’ll have shiny floors or fluffy carpets, free from dust or debris.

How do robot vacuums work?

Like every gadget, precisely how a robot vacuum works will depend on precisely which model you choose.

However, broadly speaking they are all controlled by your via an app. They have inbuilt sensors, partly to detect where the mess is that it needs to clean and partly to know where your walls, stairs or furniture are to prevent any accidents which may result in damage to your home or the machine itself.

They all have brushes underneath and suction power to suck up any debris, in a similar way to a traditional vacuum cleaner, and also have inbuilt bins to collect such debris.

Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners, they have no wires so they are free to roam anywhere, and that means they’re not restricted by where the nearest plug socket is.

They’re also created to be slimline, which means they can fit under most pieces of furniture for a real thorough clean.

Each one has it’s one charging base, which the machine learns the location of, and will then return to when it’s finished with its clean.

Many have additional features, for example voice control via your Google Assistant or Alexa smart speaker, but you’ll need to read in to the specifics of each model to make sure you know exactly what you’re getting.

Many also allow you to set certain features from within the associated app, so for example you can ask the robot to clean at certain times of the day - even if you’re not home.

Sadly, robot vacuums haven’t get developed legs to be able to walk up the stairs themselves, so you will need to carry it between the levels of your home yourself.

Neither have they got arms to do your dusting at the same time as the vacuuming, but who knows what could be invented in future.

For now, we’re pleased to have a super gadget which takes one household chore off our list every week.

We’ve chosen six of the best robot vacuums that are available to buy right now below.

DYSON 360 Heurist Robot Vacuum Cleaner Blue & Nickel DYSON 360 Heurist Robot Vacuum Cleaner Blue & Nickel £899.00 Edge-to-edge cleaning 4.5/5 Dyson have long been a brand associated with top level tech and cleaning solutions, and therefore it’s no surprise that their robot vacuum is one of the most highly sought after on the market. As with the brand’s extremely popular airwrap and hairdryer, the robot vacuum frequently sells out - so if you do want one you need to snap it up quick. At the time of writing, it was out of stock on the Dyson webste, but in stock at Currys PC World. Keep checking the links though as re-stocks happen regularly. Spinning at 78,000 rpm, the 360 Heurist generates 20% more suction than its predecessor, and the brush bar runs across the full width of the robot to ensure edge-to-edge cleaning wherever it goes.It won’t miss a spot either. Using its advanced memory and quad-core processor, it learns and adapts to the layout of your home for quick and efficient cleaning. It’s all controlled using the Dyson Link app. No need to worry about delicate items either - you can set no-go zones for the robot to avoid so that fragile oraments or areas with lots of wires are avoided. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum £903.99 Self-cleaning features 5/5 This vacuum claims to allow you to forget about cleaning the floors yourself for up to a month thanks to its capacity - now doesn’t that sound wonderful? It comes equipped with a XL HEPA self-empty base, bagless 60-day capacity, LIDAR navigation and even home mapping. This means, using the linked app, you can tell this vacuum which areas of your home to go to, and in what order. When it’s finished, it will return home to its base where it will then automatically empty it’s contents in to its bin. The slight down side of this is that it does take up more space than some other models, but as long as you have the space for it then we think this is definitely worth the investment because of how little you have to do to get a clean home. Thanks to its ultra clean mode it can tackle even the dirtest of areas with ease, and it’s no tangle brush makes it perfect for homes with pets where there’s likely to be a lot of excess hair on the floor. Buy now

Arnagar Bagless Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Arnagar Bagless Robotic Vacuum Cleaner £385.99 All-round cleaning 4/5 This vacuum is is equipped with a highly intelligent digital brushless motor which offers speed of up to 17000 MPM/min, high performance and strong power. Four suction options are available, with an air duct dust collection design, so that fine dust, debris, hair and dust accumulated in-floor gaps are all collected in the dust box. You can use the associated app to ask the robot to focus on one particular area or avoid others. It also has a built in motion sensor so it won’t bang in to your furniture or belongings left on the floor - and you can also trust that it won’t fall down the stairs. It even includes a 250ml electric control water tank and is equipped with disposable mop cloth so you can even use it to clean stains off the floor too. You could even program the vacuum cleaner to ask it to clean at certain times of the day. Buy now

RoboVac G20 RoboVac G20 £259.99 Newest model 4.5/5 Packed with 2500 Pa of suction power, the Smart Dynamic Navigation guided RoboVac G20 cleans more deeply and efficiently than previous Eufy robovac models - but it’s still available at a fantastic budget-friendly price. Being only 2.85 inches tall, RoboVac easily glides under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds, and the sound it makes is no louder than the hum of a microwave meaning you can go about your day while it quietly cleans. If it’s about to run out of power, then it will return to its base to charge and will then return to the spot where it left off to resume cleaning. It also has dynamoc navigation to clean as efficently as possible, as well as anti-drop technology. Buy now

Bagotte BG600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Bagotte BG600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner £135.99 Budget option 4.5/5 This machine is the one for you if you’re shopping on a budget. It might be available to buy for considerably less than some of the other models on the market but it still performs all the functions you would expect from a robot vacuum. It boasts 1500Pa suction so it easily lifts dirt from floors and carpets, and though it offers strong suction it’s also a very quiet machine so it won’t disturb you - handy if you’re working from home and need to go in to an unexpected meeting. It has just a 2.7’’ thickness too so it can easily and thoroughly clean the area under all of your furniture. It has numerous functions, including auto, scheduling, spot, edge, single room and max cleaning modes, which you can switch between on the associated app to suit different levels of dirt and different floor types. It offers 100 minutes of non-stop cleaning before it will need to be recharged at its base. You can’t go wrong with this at the bargain price of less than £140. Buy now