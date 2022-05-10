Eight of the best larger suitcases with wheels to take with you on your journeys

Wheeled suitcases: get travel-ready with an easy to transport travel bag, as reviewed by our expert

Pack all your essentials for your next trip away in some roomy wheeled luggage: we’ve rounded up eight of the best larger travel bags with wheels to take with you on your journeys, whether they’re for work or play, long weekends or big adventures.

Best wheeled larger suitcases at a glance:

What should I look for in a suitcase?

Whichever kind of bag you pick, we recommend choosing a design with zippable pockets and compartments inside, for easy packing and unpacking. If you want to be able to lock your bag, make sure the zips are compatible with small padlocks. Look for a sturdy telescopic handle, for easy rolling.

Hard cased-suitcase, or soft?

We’ve reviewed both soft and hard cases for our round-up – the former are easier to store and to pack, and often have handy external pockets, but the latter are tougher and will protect fragile belongings.

How many wheels?

Four wheels are better than two, for rolling your bag with ease. We recommend picking a bag in a darker colourway, so it doesn’t show scuffs and stains, and while good quality materials tend to be heavier than flimsy bags, do check the weight of your new bag – many airlines only allow checked-in luggage to weigh up to around 23kg, so any extra gram there means one less for your belongings.

What should I pay?

Wheeled luggage is one area where we recommend investing in something of good quality. Very cheap wheeled bags can be a bit of a false economy, and break quickly – if you want something durable and that will last you for many trips to come, look for a design priced at around the £100 mark.

Antler Clifton Medium Antler Clifton Medium £179.00 best in test 5/5 Key specs – Weight: 3.9kg; Capacity: 79-83 litres; Colour options: 10 Antler’s Clifton doesn’t break the mould – this is a classic suitcase, done beautifully. The hard shell is sturdy and knockproof, and the four swivelling wheels make moving with this bag effortless - you’ll barely know you’re pulling it along, even when it’s chock-full. The Clifton sports a solid retractable handle with a swivelling grip, a built-in lock, an internal divider and zipped pockets, plus nice extra touches included a name tag and a storage bag. A wide range of colours and three sizes are available, ideal for anyone who dreams of matchy-matchy luggage - we reviewed the medium and reckon it’s the perfect size, holding a few weeks’ worth of belongings. Stylish, solid and well worth the spend. Buy now

Away The Medium Away The Medium £315.00 style and substance 5/5 Key Specs: Weight 4.5 kg; Capacity 68.8 L; Colour options 9 Away are having something of a moment in the world of luggage purchasing, and it’s richly deserved. Their handsome hard-case suitcases are swish and elegant to look at, but their Instagram-worthy status would be irrelevant if they weren’t good at their job. And they certainly are. The Medium suitcase is ideal for a decent-length holiday away - spacious enough to house multiple outfit changes and a souvenir or two for the trip home. The inbuilt, discrete laundry bag is ideal for keeping your dirty clothes away from your fresher luggage, while the 360-spinner wheels are responsive and great for wheeling around sidewalks and through slippery-floored airports. Alongside a 100-day guarantee, Away promises “Our suitcases are guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty that covers any damage to the shell, wheels, handles, zippers, and many other functional elements of our luggage.” That’s a sound investment. Buy now

Samsonite Magnum Eco Spinner Samsonite Magnum Eco Spinner £188.00 sustainable choice 4/5 Key specs – Weight: 4.2kg; Capacity: 104 litres; Colour options: 5 If you’re trying to make more eco-conscious shopping decisions, even your luggage can get in on the action – Samsonite’s new Magnum Eco Spinner bag is made in Europe using recycled materials (everything from yoghurt cups to ice cream tubs go in to make your shiny new luggage), and is packed in recycled packaging. The Magnum comes in four different sizes, from the cabin bag-friendly 55cm to the roomy 81cm version – we recommend the 75cm incarnation, which offers masses of space for long-haul journeys inside a tough-as-nails hard case, and has four solid and spinnable wheels that make trundling along with it a dream. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Eastpak Strapverz Eastpak Strapverz £184.00 exploring off the beaten track 4.5/5 Key specs – Weight: 3.03kg; Capacity: 78 litres; Colour options: 4 If you need a bag that can go further than the pavement or the airport departure hall, pick a wheelie bag that doubles up as a rucksack when needed. Eastpak’s Strapverz stands out for its two comfortable padded and adjustable straps on the back – wheel it along on flat surfaces, then stick it on your shoulders when you hit more rugged ground. Ideal for backpackers who like to head a little further off the beaten track, this pack will also hold 78 litres of kit and clothing – enough for most adventures. We recommend picking the darker colourways, to avoid your Strapverz looking dirty. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Radley Medium Suitcase Radley Medium Suitcase £159.00 making a style statement 4.5/5 Key specs – Weight: 3.6kg; Capacity: 64 litres; Colour options: 3 Why choose boring luggage when you could go for something bright and beautiful? Radley’s popular trolley bags come in cheerful florals, polka dots or scotty dog designs, and they aren’t just a pretty face – we reviewed the medium-size hard suitcase, which sports an integrated lock, four sturdy wheels and a tough, knock-proof shell that will put up with getting popped in car boots and plane cargo holds without a fuss. There are plenty of handy compartments and pockets inside, too – perfect when you’re packing for a long weekend. Buy now

Quiksilver Reach Quiksilver Reach £69.50 easy packing 4/5 Key specs – Weight: 3.2kg; Capacity: 100 litres; Colour options: 2 If you don’t like the looks of boxy, boring wheeled bags you may like Quiksilver’s take – a soft, rucksack style to the front of the Reach and a solid wheeled suitcase side on the back mean belongings are protected but it’s also easy to pack to the brim, and to store when empty. The skate-style wheels are fun and functional and there are plenty of pockets and compression straps. We like the comfy padded carrying strap, which makes it easy to pick up the Horizon on airport dashes, plus the roomy mesh zipped compartments and the sturdy handle. Buy now

TOG24 Roller Bag TOG24 Drake Roller Bag £50.00 on a budget 4/5 Key specs – Weight: 4.1kg; Capacity: 100 litres; Colour options: 1 Do you like a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to bags? We think the Drake offers impressive quality considering it’s priced at well under £100. We liked the front pocket for organising travel documents or small essentials, which make it easy to grab what you need on the go, and how easy the Drake was to transport, with a sturdy handle and a wide padded top strap. This bag looks smart, too, in a soft grey fabric that is fully waterproof. Any downsides? This is one of the heavier bags in our top eight, but it’s still a lovely all-rounder for under £100. Buy now