Debenhams is having a huge sale on over 10,000 lines including high-end brands.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—I absolutely love a bargain. But when it comes to beauty products, I also believe that you get what you pay for, so finding quality at a great price feels like a real win. However, I’m not so keen on the price-tag that goes with it. I’m always on the search for the best deals on beauty products and I think I have just found the best sale on luxury brands.

Debenhams is currently having a massive sale on 10,000 lines which includes high-end brands such as Estée Lauder, Mugler, Yves Saint Laurent, Clarins, Prada, Mac and Lancôme - to name a few.

Now I’ll be honest it’s not very often these brands have such a discount on their prices so now is the time to stock-up. Plus you can get free delivery when using the code FREEDEL at checkout. Here is a list of my favourite products that I use and the best deals from the sale.

Fragrance

Prada Paradoxe Eau De Parfum £57.60 - £76.50 was £72 - £102 (Save 25%). I got this perfume for Christmas because it smells luxurious. It’s also the one perfume that gets me so many compliments every time I wear it.

Prada Paradoxe Eau De Parfum £57.60 - £76.50 was £72 - £102 (Save 25%) | Debenhams

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum £54.00 - £132.00 was £72.00 - £165.00 (Save 20%). The cult-classic YSL fragrance is definitely one to buy for your mum this Mother’s Day (March 30).

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum £54.00 - £132.00 was £72.00 - £165.00 (Save 20%) | Debenhams

Mugler Alien Eau De Parfum £48.30 - £88.90 was £69.00 - £127 (Save 30%). This perfume was on my wish forever as it smells incredible but sadly it’s my friend's signature fragrance so I can’t buy it now.

Mugler Alien Eau De Parfum £48.30 - £88.90 was £69.00 - £127 (Save 30%) | Debenhams

Makeup

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Foundation SPF10 £27.65 was £39.50 (Save 30%). I am kicking myself right now as I just bought this foundation last week from another site for the full price. I may just have stock up on it now whilst the price is so low.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Foundation SPF10 £27.65 was £39.50 (Save 30%). | Debenhams

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Extreme Volume Mascara £21.00 was £30 (Save 30%). I haven't yet tried this mascara myself but I always hear Makeup artists rave about this product.

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Extreme Volume Mascara £21.00 was £30 (Save 30%). | Debenhams

MAC Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick £18.75 was £25 (Save 25%). The iconic Mac Lipstick in Ruby Woo or Velvet Teddy are still my go-to’s for gorgeous lips.

MAC Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick £18.75 was £25 (Save 25%) | Debenhams

Skincare

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex £45.50 - £80.50 was £65 £115 (Save 30%). I swear by this nigh serum. I use it every night without fail and always wakeup with glowing skin.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex £45.50 - £80.50 (was £65 £115)Save 30%. | Debenhams

Clarins My Cleansing Essentials Combination to Oily Skin Skincare Gift Set £23.80 was £34 Save 30%). For someone with combination skin Clarins has been my saviour since I was a teenager. This is a fantastic gift set with everything you need for the perfect beauty regime.

Clarins My Cleansing Essentials Combination to Oily Skin Skincare Gift Set £23.80 was £34 Save 30%). | Debenhams

Decleor Advent Calendar Set £122.75 was £417 (Save 71%). I know it’s only February but when a deal is this good I just had to share. Decleor is a true luxury skincare brand and this is such a good deal that I can’t resit. Buy now and put it away until Christmas.

Decleor Advent Calendar Set £122.75 was £417 (Save 71%). | Debenhams

Haircare

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Effect Discovery Collection £18.75 was £25 (Save 25%). The iconic hair mask set is a must for anyone with dry, damaged or coloured hair. Apply the treatment twice a week after washing hair and leave for 10 minutes or overnight like me. It makes such a difference.

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Effect Discovery Collection £18.75 was £25 (Save 25%). | Debenhams

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (100ml) £19.60 was £28.00 (Save 30%). There was a time when a 30ml bottle of Olaplex was £30 so to get 100ml for less than £20 is a real bargain. Paired with the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer and it's a match made in hair heaven.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector (100ml) £19.60 was £28.00 Save 30%. | Debenhams

Tangle Teezer Fine and Fragile Detangling Hairbrush £9.80 was £14 (Save 30%). The Tangle Teezer is still one of the best hair brushes ever. Not only does it detangle but also helps stop your hair breaking when wet. It’s a must-have hair accessory.

Tangle Teezer Fine and Fragile Detangling Hairbrush £9.80 was £14 (Save 30%). | Debenhams

Beauty Electricals

Beauty Works Jumbo Waver £49 was £70 (Save 30%). Summer is coming and we will all be wanting long, mermaid hair. Beauty Works Jumbo waves make your hair styling life so much easier.

Beauty Works Jumbo Waver £49 was £70 (Save 30%). | Debenhams

Eclat Skin London Ultimate 3-Color LED Skin Treatment Mask – Firming & Rejuvenating £38.49 was £149 (Save 74%). To say LED face masks are having a moment is an under-statement. With prices averaging around £130- £400 this Eclat is an absolute bargain for less than £40.

Debenhams

Eclat Skin London Pore Vacuum Blackhead Remover – Deep Extraction & Skin Purification £14 was £189 (Save 93%). Talk about saving the best for last. This Blackhead Remover has 93% off the original price saving you a huge £175 - I’m just gonna let that sink in whilst I’m adding it to my shopping basket.

Debenhams

