Our top picks for poolside glamour | Angelo Pantazis/Unsplash

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your holiday is booked and you’re ready for some sunshine but if you’re looking for the perfect poolside ensemble you’re in the right place.

Here’s some inspiration for your next shopping trip for beach babe vibes and holiday glamour.

Seasalt Cornwall Draw Kiln Linen Dress £ 75.95 Seasalt Cornwall Buy now Buy now Seasalt Cornwall knows how to do beachwear - and this light and airy linen dress is just perfect for hot summer days. Pair with sunglasses and sandals and turn holiday mode on.

Sunglass Hut Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses £ 175.00 Sunglass Hut Buy now Buy now Glam up your holiday look with these stylish Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses - which are on sale from £215 down to £175.

Accessorize Stripe Floppy Hat £ 25.00 Accessorize Buy now Buy now Make sure you’re beach ready and pack this statement sunhat for your summer holiday - it’ll protect you from the midday sun and doubles up as a stylish addition to any outfit.

Selfridges Graphic-print midi dress £ 228.00 Selfridges Buy now Buy now This slip-on kafkan dress in coastal florals is the perfect vibe for beach holidays - and it’s down from £325 to £228 - but hurry, it’s low in stock.

Havaianas Havaianas Luna £ 25.00 Havaianas Buy now Buy now These sandals are an ideal option for a summer holiday, perfect for both comfort and style. They are lightweight and water-resistant, making them perfect for the beach, pool, or a stroll around the local area.

Dock & Bay Foldaway Tote Bag £ 15.00 Dock & Bay Buy now Buy now This foldable tote bag is made from 100% recycled materials and is perfect for hitting the shops or heading to the beach. It comes in seven different colours but we love this blue and white stripey version for a proper beach holiday feel.

M&S Animal Print Halterneck Swimsuit £ 65.00 M&S Buy now Buy now Bring some fierce style to the poolside with this animal print swimsuit from Nobody's Child. It's cut in a regular fit, with a halter neck and a flattering high-leg design.

M&S Mini Kaftan Beach Dress £ 39.00 M&S Buy now Buy now This kaftan beach dress from Pour Moi is perfect for throwing on over your swimsuit to sit up at the bar or head to the hotel restaurant.