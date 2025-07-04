Gymshark's sale was pretty impressive already with up to 70% off - but there's an extra 20% discount for a limited time only | Gymshark

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has trawled through hundreds of Gymshark products to find the biggest bargains in an amazing double discount sale

Gymshark's iconic range of sportswear has never been cheaper before. You're currently in with the chance of saving up to 70% in the summer sale and then, when you go to check out, a special discount code will knock a further 20% off the basket. Just enter the code EXTRA20 at the checkout.

This is a golden opportunity to stock up on T-Shirts, shorts, jumpers and joggers, and prices are starting at less than £7.

If you fill a basket with £49 worth of clothing or more (and that's a LOT of garments in this sale) you'll also get free delivery.

Here are just a few of the dozens of products discounted by 70% we'd be putting in our basket before the sale ends at 10pm on Monday.

Quarter Zip Run Club top

Was £40, sale price £12, + code = £9.60 click here

Quarter Zip Run Club top | Gymshark

Global Lifting shorts

Was £45, sale price £13.50, + code = £10.80 click here

Global Lifting shorts | Gymshark

November Graphic T-shirt

Was £40, sale price £12, + code = £9.60 click here

November Graphic T-shirt | Gymshark

Legacy Short Sleeve Crop Hoodie

Was £36, sale price £10.80 + code = £8.64 click here

Legacy Short Sleeve Crop Hoodie | Gymshark

Script Graphic T-shirt

Was £28, sale price £8.40 + code = £6.72 click here

Script Graphic T-shirt | Gymshark

Heritage Washed Stringer

Was £30, sale price £9 + code = £7.20 click here

Heritage Washed Stringer | Gymshark

Control Baselayer Shorts

Was £25, sale price £7.50 + code = £6 click here

Control Baselayer Shorts | Gymshark

Trophy Graphic Joggers

Was £55, sale price £16.50 + code = £13.20 click here

Trophy Graphic Joggers | Gymshark

Was £60, sale price £18 + code = £14.40 click here

Click here to see the full range of hundreds of summer sale items, and don't forget to enter the code EXTRA20 at the checkout.

