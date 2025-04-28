Half term holiday ideas: Gulliver's Valley Resort Stay & Theme Park Entry Family from £139 | Wowcher

Wondering what to do with the kids during the half term holidays ? We've got you covered.

The kids have only just gone back to school after the Easter break and yet the next half term holiday is just around the corner. If you are struggling to find ideas on what to do in May we have getaway ideas that the entire family will enjoy.

Wowcher has up to 51% off short break to Gulliver's Valley Theme Park . You get an overnight stay for a family of four from £139, or for a family of six from just £169 with entry to the park from £139 (normal price from £285).

Grab your tribe and enjoy a family trip to Gulliver’s Valley Resort. You and your family can enjoy the theme park and relax with an overnight stay at the resort. This offer is actually valid until September so an ideal trip to book whether you go away this half term or want to wait until the summer holidays. For all available dates click here .

What is there to do at Gulliver's Valley Resort?

Theme park - Grand Prix roller coaster, Desperado Drop, Apache Falls, Prairie Ponies and Lilliput Carousel.

Adventure worlds - Western World, Toyland, Smuggler’s Wharf, and the Lost World.

Year round activities - climbing walls, toddler play areas, and laser tag.

Farm - on-site animals.

Where will you stay?

Choose between either the Wester cabin which sleeps four or the Lost World Lodge for a family of six. See full details and T&C’s here .

Western Cabin – Family of Four

This four-person cabin (suitable for two adults and two children) offers a stylish interior and convenient amenities. Guests will find a kitchen, living room, a double bedroom, and a separate children's room. For entertainment and comfort, the cabin provides internet access, a hot drinks station, TV, radio, hairdryer, and outdoor seating. Its location is ideal, situated next to Western World and centrally located among the park's main attractions.

Lost World Lodge – Family of Six

This accommodation boasts a spacious living area, kitchen, shower, toilet, and separate adult and children's rooms (sleeping two adults and up to four children). Enjoy a stylish interior, Wi-Fi, hot drinks station, TV, radio, hairdryer, and outdoor seating. Its prime location offers a truly immersive experience, as the theme park's dinosaur area is just moments away.

