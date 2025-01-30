Here's how to buy this top-spec Samsung vacuum for half price - if you're quick
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
We're almost in the final month of winter now. The snowdrops are out, the nights are getting shorter, and spring is finally getting nearer.
It's a season in which many of us have a bit of a cleaning blitz. The "Spring Clean" is a long-awaited cleansing of our houses, sweeping away the winter detritus and welcoming in the fresh, clean air of the new season.
What better time, then, to invest in a new vacuum cleaner. And we've spotted a deal that's almost too good to be true on Amazon.
Granted, you have to be in the market for the ultimate vacuum cleaner, because this is about as posh as they get, but finding a top-of-the-range Samsung appliance for nearly half price is always worth writing about.
It's the Samsung Jet 95 Pro, and it's part of a range of cordless stick cleaners which are designed to be light in weight, but heavy in power.
As its name implies, it uses a series of jet turbines to propel the suction power and make the most out of its 210 watts.
This efficiency helps with battery life, and Samsung says it'll be good for an hour of cleaning in the right mode.
Cleverly, it's several tools in one. It has an array of interchangeable heads, from the standard beater for carpets, to a spinning sweeper with rotating washable mop heads for hard floors.
It also comes with Samsung's clever Z-station, so no need to wall-mount it, and it's a doddle to put back on charge.
The attachments have LED lights to help you find your way through crevices, and the LCD display has a running timer on it, so you know how long you've got left before you'll need to recharge it.
The pipe connecting the main unit to the tools is extendable, which will be handy for reaching into ceilings, and the 0.8-litre dustbin is washable, as is the multi-cyclone system.
Here's the bad news, though. Its recommended retail price is £649.99, and that makes some of the Dyson vacuums look cheap.
Happily, though, Amazon has it on offer at the moment, with 46% knocked off the price, so you can get one for £348. And that's for a bundle deal that includes a trick spray spinning sweeper that's great for disinfecting floors.
This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last. But if you want the ultimate tool to enhance your spring clean this year, we might have just found it.