Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes us back to the early 1990s | Call of Duty via Twitter

It’s official, the launch date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has now been announced, so we’ve taken a look at the costs and benefits of getting a pre-order in right now

Fans of the epic Call of Duty franchise are all in a fizz over news that the latest chapter has been released for pre-order.

Called CoD: Black Ops 6, but also referred to as CoD: Gulf War, this time the game takes us back to the 1990s, during a tumultuous time that saw the fall of the Soviet Union, the Gulf war and the transition of the US presidency from George Bush to Bill Clinton.

The game's makers Activision have said we'll encounter such characters as Saddam Hussein and Margaret Thatcher as we travel through each gripping campaign, and we also know the game will need 300gb of storage space and constant online access, due to its complexity.

It launches worldwide on October 25, and the pre-order window has now opened. Microsoft GamePass users will be able to play the game on Xbox from day one, but PlayStation users are also tipped to be able to access the game on the same day.

There are also a selection of editions to choose from, depending on whether you're buying a physical version or a digital version, but whichever you choose, the pre-order benefits look set to include access to the game's Open Beta, so get in there quick.

The cheapest physical copy pre-order we've found is from Game, at £64.95, and that's for a PS5 version or Xbox version. The game also runs on PC, and PS4.

Digital buyers might find it's wise to go directly to the platforms. Xbox users can pre-order the standard edition or the cross-gen bundle for £69.99, or the Vault Edition for £99.99.

The prices are identical for PlayStation users, at the Sony Store.