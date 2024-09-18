Air fryers and slow cookers are less than half price on Amazon at the moment | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Fancy a new air fryer? These savings could make it cheaper than ever to transform your meal routine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a great time of year to rethink your dining habits. Longer nights and colder days can mean comfort food is high on the agenda, and there's nothing better at warming us up than a hearty meal.

Think about soups, stews, and casseroles. Or roast meat and vegetables, or maybe some chocolate chip cookies, or rich, delicious brownies.

To take the effort out of all of these mouth-watering meals and snacks, air fryers and slow cookers should be on your shopping list.

Not only do they save time in the kitchen, they're a great way to make healthier food. They're really efficient, too, which is handy for saving some pennies once the heating bills start landing on your doormat.

Amazon has added some air fryers and slow cookers to its long list of daily deals, and we've picked out some of the biggest savings here.

1. Russell Hobbs Dual Basket Air Fryer

Russell Hobbs Dual Basket Air Fryer | Amazon

If you're going to invest in an air fryer, you might as well get a really posh one, with all the bells and whistles. But if you can't afford to shell out the hundreds of pounds they normally cost, fear not: Amazon has an incredible deal on this top-spec Russell Hobbs air fryer.

Most importantly, it's got dual baskets, and that is so useful for creating family-sized meals in one go. Chips on one side, meat and veg in the other side, for example.

And the on-board digital timing system will sync everything up for you automatically so that both drawers are ready at the same time.

A 65% saving is the biggest we've found on any air fryer on Amazon right now, and Russell Hobbs is a well-recognised brand with a strong track record for quality, so this one looks almost too good to be true.

2. Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer

Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer | Amazon

Tefal is another brand you know you can trust to make a decent kitchen appliance, so to see a high-spec and versatile air fryer at half-price like this is quite appealing.

This is a smaller device, with just five litres of capacity, but with some careful timing it'll be easy to make a family's worth of generous portions in one go.

The digital display on the top unlocks some clever auto-cooking modes, and there are 10 functions available, including roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating.

It's a great price for a clever and compact unit that's going to serve you well for plenty of years.

3. Cosori Air Fryer, 3.8L

Cosori Air Fryer, 3.8L | Amazon

A half-price deal on this oh-so-stylish Cosori air fryer makes it the most affordable device on our list. And it's arguably one of the best air fryers for smaller kitchens, or small families.

With its 3.8 litre capacity, it'll easily rustle up a healthy meal for two, and it won't take up a lot of room on the kitchen worktop.

As it's normally a £100 air fryer, it comes with some top-spec tech, including automatic cooking modes, customisable functions, and even app control.

If, like me, you love your gadgets, you'll love this little air fryer. I'm actually tempted by one myself at this price.

4. Midea Pressure Cooker 8L

Midea Pressure Cooker 8L | Amazon

Pressure cookers open up a whole new world of possibilities in the kitchen, because they can perform so many functions. They can make everything from cakes to rice from their preset menu, but the function you're likely to use the most is the slow cook.

Slow cooking is such a great time saver. My wife and I use it all the time. We lob some ingredients in while we're having our breakfast (usually leftovers), head out to work, and then we've got a piping hot meal ready for us when we get home. It's such a joy.

We also use it to make soups, which keep us in lunches all week, and they're great for prepping big meals for party guests.

This one by Midea has an eight-litre capacity, which is plenty for family meals.

5. Crock-Pot Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker | Amazon

A decent saving on this compact but dependable slow cooker from Crock-Pot. It's just big enough to make two hearty portions, but it won't take up too much space in the kitchen.

It's simple, too. Just one rotary nob controls the time and temperature, so there isn't a lot to learn.

If you fancy getting to grips with the joy of slow cooking, but you're on a budget, or you want something that won't take up a lot of space, this could be absolutely ideal.