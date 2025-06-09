Inoviva Slushie Machine | Inoviva

The Inoviva Slushie Machine is a game-changing addition for creating frozen drinks at home.

When I think about slushie machines my mind goes to neon blue drinks that are full of sugar and grainy in texture. Why kids love them is beyond me. However, I recently got the chance to try the Inoviva Slushie Machine and believe me this is not a slushie machine just for kids, it’s smooth, sophisticated and you can add alcohol.

I can’t believe I ever lived without the Inoviva Slushie Machine. From the moment I unboxed it, I could tell this wasn’t just another trendy kitchen gadget, it's a well-designed, powerful appliance that genuinely delivers on its promises. As someone who loves hosting (and enjoys a good frozen cocktail), this has quickly become one of my favourite gadgets.

It’s quite heavy but once you place it on your kitchen top it's not going anywhere. It’s really easy to use and the 88oz capacity means you can make plenty of drinks. You don’t need any ice as the Inoviva’s innovative cool technology gives you a completely smooth texture. So you get perfectly frozen drinks, full of flavour every time.

It has five settings for different thickness levels whether I’m in the mood for a silky fruit smoothie or a thick frozen strawberry daiquiri, it handles everything flawlessly. Even better, the machine recommends the ideal sugar or alcohol content for the perfect texture, and wow, does that attention to detail pay off. We’ve tried making cocktails, slushies, milkshakes and even frappes.

It’s really easy to clean simply pour in water, hit the clean button and it takes care of itself. Plus, the container is removable and dishwasher-safe and it even comes with a little brush for deep cleaning. Click here to buy it now and get it just in time for the heatwave.

The slushie machine is usually priced at £399.10 but it is currently on offer for just £299.10. That's £100 off and you get a free £69 juicer.

If you're serious about frozen drinks and want something easy, effective, and built to last, the Inoviva Slushie Machine is absolutely worth it. I'm hooked and everyone I know wants one now too. I genuinely didn't realize how much I needed it until I tried it.

You can shop the Inoviva Slushie Machine via the website or on Amazon.

