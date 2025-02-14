Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joules is having a huge winter sale but these items are perfect for the new spring and summer seasons.

Popular British brand Joules has kicked off its winter sale, offering up to 60% off on women’s, men’s and kids clothing. Known for its vibrant colours, prints, and contemporary designs. Joules has become a staple in our wardrobes and for the whole family.

I’ve rounded up the best deals to take you from winter straight into spring.

Joules Sale Women’s Wear

Save £180 off this Fieldcoat Luxe Brown Fieldcoat Luxe 3-in-1 Brown Tweed Coat with Removable Quilted Gilet £119 (was £299). It’s a great jacket for winter to spring especially with the removable gilet. Perfect for those days when it can be all seasons in one day. The tweed design gives it the on trend ‘heritage chic’ style aesthetic.

Joules Sale Men’s Wear

Save over £58 on the Richmond Green 100% Lambswool Quarter Zip Knitted Jumper £31 (was £89.95). The overhead jumper is easy to style, wear with a classic white shirt or pair with jeans for a casual weekend look. This is the type of jumper that can be worn in every season.

The Seymour Burgundy & Cream Knitted Rugby Shirt £41 (was £69.95) is a timeless style from the brand. The rugby shirt is comfortable to wear and looks more expensive than it is. An essential time to wear for any occasion.

Joules Sale Kids

Joules also has a fantastic kids range and the Boys' Emmett Blue Embroidered and Embellished Shirt £23 - £25 (was £39 - £42) is a great choice if you want father and son to have similar but not identical outfits. The classic rugby design looks smart and stylish.

There are plenty of dresses to choose from in the girls section. However, my favourite has to be the Girls' Summer Pink / Green Textured Shirt Dress £17 - £19 (was £29 - £32). It’s pretty but not too girly and smart but not too formal. The ideal dress for any occasion and will last from now through to summer.

