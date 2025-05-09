Create your own high-speed pit stops with this child-friendly Ferrari playset | Lego

From sets aimed at kids to sets aimed at big kids, these are some of the best F1 Lego creations on sale right now

Whether you back Red Bull, Ferrari or just love the roar of the grid, Lego’s latest Formula 1 sets bring the 2024–25 racing season to life in brick form. With detailed replicas of this year’s most iconic cars, including the RB20 and SF-24, as well as pit crews, mini racers and Technic builds, there’s something here for every kind of fan — from casual collectors to die-hard motorheads.

Each set blends Lego’s build quality with authentic racing detail, whether that’s a working rear wing, real sponsor livery or an official Ferrari pit stop crew in uniform. Whether you’re buying for a child who dreams of the track or a grown-up who wants a Red Bull on their shelf, these new releases are already racing off shelves — so here’s what to look out for first.

1. Lego Speed Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 race car

A must-have for Red Bull Racing fans – the new RB20 recreated in Lego detail | Lego

Lego’s 2024 Red Bull Racing RB20 model celebrates the team’s latest Formula 1 machine with authentic decals, a Red Bull minifigure, and fine-tuned features like a rear wing, wishbone suspension and removable halo. It’s part of the Speed Champions range and perfect for collectors or fans of Max Verstappen’s 2024 title defence.

A detailed but accessible build, it’s ideal for displaying or racing against your Ferrari sets.

2. Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 car

A technical challenge for older builders – Ferrari’s SF-24 in full Lego Technic glory | Lego

This Technic Ferrari SF-24 build is designed for older teens and adults who enjoy the engineering side of F1. With a functional V6 engine, working 2-speed gearbox, steering, suspension and authentic Ferrari colours, it’s a rewarding build and striking centrepiece.

If you’re after a high-end display model that offers real complexity, this is the one to go for.

3. Lego F1 collectible race cars

Miniature models of 2024’s F1 teams – perfect for collecting or racing | Lego

This blind-box collection features twelve mini F1 cars inspired by the real 2024 grid, including teams like McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin. Each box contains a mystery build with team colours, helmet and branding.

It’s a fun way for kids to collect their favourite teams or for grown-up fans to build a complete grid on a budget.

4. Lego City F1 pit stop and pit crew with Ferrari car (60443)

Create your own high-speed pit stops with this child-friendly Ferrari playset | Lego

The Ferrari pit stop and crew set is a great choice for younger fans. It includes a red Ferrari race car, five minifigures (driver and pit team), tools, spare tyres and garage accessories. It encourages hands-on play and works with other Lego City sets for extended racing setups.

This one’s all about fast changes, team coordination and mid-race drama – just like the real thing.

