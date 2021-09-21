David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust persona was helped reach fame by Freddie Burretti - a costume designer from Bletchley.

A musical theatre production that portrays the fascinating tale of Bletchley’s own Freddie Burretti - costume designer for David Bowie, is coming to The Venue in Milton Keynes next month.

Burretti was Bowie’s close friend and played a key role in his 1970s Ziggy Stardust persona, designing many of Bowie’s costumes.

The play poster

With a befitting original musical score, the show reveals events in Burretti’s life leading up to Bowie’s legendary BBC Top of the Pops broadcast in 1972.