The little-known Milton Keynes designer who helped David Bowie to fame immortalised on stage
Burretti: The Man Who Sewed The World is returning to the stage
David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust persona was helped reach fame by Freddie Burretti - a costume designer from Bletchley.
A musical theatre production that portrays the fascinating tale of Bletchley’s own Freddie Burretti - costume designer for David Bowie, is coming to The Venue in Milton Keynes next month.
Burretti was Bowie’s close friend and played a key role in his 1970s Ziggy Stardust persona, designing many of Bowie’s costumes.
With a befitting original musical score, the show reveals events in Burretti’s life leading up to Bowie’s legendary BBC Top of the Pops broadcast in 1972.
Following it’s acclaimed sell-out run of shows in 2018, Burretti is back in town for one night only at The Venue MK at Walton High. This special live performance, taking place on October 29, will be filmed for a future cinema release in 2022.