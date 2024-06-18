Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island has well and truly taken over our lives again. The sunshine, the villa and of course the contestants tans that are making us feel slightly jealous. But it’s not just the sunshine and tanned skin that we have noticed, but the bright-white teeth on all of the Love Island stars making us feel very envious.

Every year the contestants looking for love get ready for their holiday romance by making sure they look their absolute best. Including improving the look and colour of their teeth. When looking for love, many peoples biggest ‘ick’ is yellow teeth. So what's the secret to a gleaming white smile so you don't end up getting dumped?

The UK’s best selling teeth whitening brand My Sweet Smile has a range of affordable products to use in the comfort of your own home. From dentist approved teeth whitening powders to a precision whitening pen for instant results that will help your glow up.

The Teeth Whitening Powder £24.99 removes all types of stains & yellowing and is easy to use. Simply dip your regular toothbrush into the whitening powder and brush your teeth for four minutes, twice a week in addition to your normal teeth brushing routine. This will help whiten and brighten your teeth that have been caused by drinking coffee, tea and wine or eating certain foods.

For an extra boost and results you can see in less than 10 minutes try the Precision Teeth Whitening Pen £19.99. Your teeth will instantly look and feel brighter plus it's handy enough to keep in your makeup bag when you are on the go. It will help remove the look of yellow teeth whilst being safe to use and won't cause any tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.

Another option that will remove years of yellow discoloration to your teeth in an instant are the PAP Teeth Whitening Strips £19.99. These easy to use PAP (Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid) strips come in a pack of 10 and gently whiten your teeth in 30 minutes. Simply stick the strips to your top and bottom teeth, wait half an hour and you're done.

If you are looking for a Love Island style bright white smile, then the My Sweet Smile range is the perfect set. Affordable products to use for instant results whether you're at home or on the go. Keep your smile looking fresh all day everyday.

