This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the cosiest autumn coats landing in New Look this week.

As the seasons shift and cooler days roll in, New Look has introduced a fresh collection of outerwear designed to keep you warm without compromising on style. This season’s arrivals blend practicality with trend-led design, offering versatile jackets and coats that effortlessly elevate your wardrobe.

New Look’s latest arrivals capture the essence of the season: cosy textures, classic cuts, and versatile neutrals that promise endless styling opportunities. Whether you’re after an everyday essential or a statement outerwear piece, this collection has something for everyone.

1. Dark Brown Borg button through jacket

Dark Brown Borg Button Through Jacket | New Look

Perfect for laid-back styling, this jacket offers a soft, cosy borg texture in a rich dark brown shade. Its button-through design gives it a timeless feel, making it easy to throw on over casual outfits. Ideal for weekend wear, it’s a go-to piece for staying snug and stylish.

2. Brown check pattern trench coat

Brown Check Pattern Trench Coat | New Look

Nothing says autumn quite like a check trench coat. This classic silhouette has been refreshed with a warm brown check print, offering sophistication and versatility in one. Whether styled with jeans and boots or layered over office wear, this trench coat strikes the perfect balance between smart and chic.

3. Black faux suede fur trimmed jacket

Black Faux Suede Fur Trimmed Jacket | New Look

For those who love a touch of luxury, this jacket is a must-have. Crafted in sleek black faux suede, it features a plush fur trim that instantly elevates its look. A statement piece that pairs beautifully with both day and evening outfits, it’s an investment in timeless glamour.

