Review: Capture memories to keep with the HelloBaby Kids Instant Print Camera 

We’re already big fans of kids’ digital cameras in my house, so when we were offered the chance to try the new HelloBaby Kids Instant Print Camera, I jumped at the chance.

With a budding photographer - aged three - in our midst, we’re already well-acquainted with the fabulous Groov-e Kids Digital HD Camera (£14.99 at The Range).

We thought we’d take things up a notch as the HelloBaby is a digital camera with photo-printing capabilities.

When our new camera arrived, I thought I’d best set it up and give it a whirl before my toddlers got hold of it.

It’s got a great design, with a protective rubber casing featuring cat ears and the two lenses placed to look like cat’s eyes - it’s got an almost Hello Kitty feel. Our camera was baby pink and it also comes in pale blue - and there’s a handy strap so kids can wear the camera and take it wherever they go.

I switched the camera on and gave it a whirl, and found the basic functions pretty straightforward - it’s easy to take a good, high-quality image and flick through the pictures you’ve taken. You can then select the print button - and your camera instantly prints off your image on a receipt-type paper. The pictures are printed in black and white - and they’ve got a rustic, retro feel. I loved the fact the camera uses safe, environmentally friendly paper that is non-toxic, so it’s gentle on kids’ skin.

The camera comes with two rolls of printing paper, capable of producing up to 140 photos, so you’ll have plenty to be getting on with - and you can buy extra rolls on Amazon.

Once I introduced my three-year-old to the camera, he was delighted. He was already a pro at taking pictures, and when he realised you could print them - pure joy. He was very excited, and wanted to take a picture of the whole family to print off and keep - and every time an extended family member comes to visit, they have their picture taken.

The good thing from a parent’s point of view is the process of printing off the picture isn’t obvious to little ones - so my toddler hasn’t figured out how to print endless pictures and waste the roll in one day. Happily, he has to ask for my help, so I can intervene if he gets carried away! However, I think for an older child, they would pick up the process quickly and be able to use the camera on their own.

The camera also features multiple scene filters and stickers, so your little snapper can get creative and have some fun - and there’s video capability too.

As for the technical stuff, the HelloBaby Kids Instant Print Camera features front and rear dual lenses that support 12MP colourful image capture and 1080P high-definition video recording. It includes a 16GB SD card so you’ve got ample storage for countless photos and videos - and if you’ve got a toddler, there'll be plenty of carpet and the ceiling photos while they work out what they’re doing so you’ll be grateful for the space.

The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 18 hours of continuous use, and we’ve used ours loads over the past month - I’ve only just had to plug it in.

The camera is proving to be a firm favourite in this house, and not just with my kids. A friend recently visited with her four-year-old, who loved the camera so much that it’s top of her birthday list this year. HelloBaby said it’s a great gift for children aged three to 12 - and I can see the appeal for children of all ages.

The HelloBaby Instant Print Camera is available on Amazon for £69.99, but at the time of writing it was 19% off at £56.99, with the deal live until Sunday, September 8 or until stocks last.

Other products on the market include the Groov-e Kids Digital HD Camera (£14.99 at The Range) as mentioned above - a great first digital camera which is compact and light - perfect for toddlers, but it doesn’t have the instant print capabilities of the HelloBaby. We’ve also heard great things about the GREENKINDER Kids Camera Instant Print (£39.99 on Amazon).