When we moved into our new-build home two years ago with a small baby in tow and another on the way, little did we know our freshly laid carpets would soon face a full on assault by two wild toddlers with a penchant for jam toast and chocolatey snacks.

We desperately needed a solution to sort the stains on our carpets, so we gave the Beldray Spot Buster Pro a try and here’s what we thought...

My initial thoughts on the Spot Buster Pro was that it was compact and easy to move around - so would be great for cleaning hard-to-access areas like the stairs.

This little machine has an extendable hose with an integrated brush and vacuum to remove stubborn stains, and two separate tanks for clean and dirty water which are easy to fill up and empty.

You can use the Beldray Spot Buster Pro on furniture as well as the carpets | Beldray

You can use the machine with just water, but I decided to buy a carpet cleaning solution for the most effective results. Beldray has its own Spot Cleaner solution for £14.99 but I liked the sound of the Ecozone Carpet Shampoo Solution (£10.90) which is vegan and non-toxic, so I gave that a try (check your solution is compatible with the machine).

The machine was easy to prepare - just mix your solution with the recommended amount of water in the clean water tank, pop the tank back onto the machine, plug it in and power it up - it’s as simple as that.

First of all you spray the solution on the areas you need to clean and leave it to work for five minutes or so. I got to work on a couple of chocolate stains and a big coffee one (not the kids this time) that I had my eye on.

Separate water tanks for clean and dirty water are a plus point | Beldray

When turning the Spot Buster Pro on I did notice how loud it was - which means no cleaning at night when the kids are asleep lest I wake the little beasts - but I doubt there’s many silent machines out there so this isn’t too much of a black mark.

After spraying a generous amount of solution on the stains, five minutes later the Spot Buster Pro was put to work. I learned the best way to use it was to scrub the area first with the brush, and then you move over it with the vacuum which sucks up the dirty water in a trice. I was really impressed by how powerful this small vacuum was - and moving over the area a few times it was virtually dry.

But best of all - the stains were gone! It worked wonders on each of the small like snack-related stains - the coffee stain took a couple more rounds to clear, but it was about a year old so I was impressed that the Spot Buster Pro had lifted it when I’d tried several off-the-shelf carpet stain removing foams to no avail.

The Beldray Spot Buster Pro is great for keeping on top of spills and stains | Beldray

I daren’t tell you the colour of the liquid which left the dirty water tank when I emptied it - but it’s safe to say it did a great job. And it’s easy to empty and clean, ready for the next time you need it.

Over a few days I attacked different areas of our living room - our poor carpet really had taken a battering over the past year or so - until every stain was gone. Our carpets looked as good as new!

The other day my little darlings ran in from a wet garden, leaving muddy footprints behind them on my pale grey carpets. Never mind, I thought, knowing I had just the thing to lift the soil off before it set in.

So now it’s just a case of keeping on top of it (sounds simple, right?), and although I know it won’t be easy, I’m thrilled to have this little machine on my side.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy but effective solution to spills and stains on your carpet or upholstery (it works well on fabric furniture too) from little people or pets, the Beldray Spot Buster Pro is a great solution - and now I wished I’d bought years ago!

If you want something to give your carpets a regular deep clean, I’d go for a larger model like the Vax Platinum Power Max Carpet Cleaner (John Lewis, £249) or the Shark CarpetXpert Upright Carpet Cleaner (Shark, £199), as the Spot Buster Pro is really built to target small spills. But if you just need to keep on top of day to day spills and stains, the Beldray Spot Buster Pro is a great buy.