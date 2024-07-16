Something for Star Wars fans in the Amazon Prime Day sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Star Wars anniversary collectible from Lego is among thousands of discounted items on Amazon for Prime Day.

Star Wars fans won’t have to go to a galaxy far, far away to bag an iconic Lego collectible raved about as “brilliant”. For hidden amongst Amazon Prime Day’s specials includes a model kit of one of the George Lucas franchise’s most popular features.

Released to mark Star Wars A New Hope’s 25th anniversary, the Lego Millennium Falcon gave fans of all ages the chance to lovingly recreate the famous starship. Now fans feeling the force of the Amazon sale can get £18 off for a limited time only.

Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight today, Tuesday July 16 and only runs until 11.59pm tomorrow, Wednesday July 17. Deals are open to Prime members. To get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime click here.

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set for Adults price is normally £74.99 but has been slashed to £56.98 for Amazon Prime Day here. The Lego model kit of the starship from A New Hope is now classed as a collectible. It even comes with a special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick and buildable stand with a nameplate to display the creation at a dynamic angle once completed.

Described as enabling fans to build “a recreation of the most iconic starship in the Star Wars universe”, the intricate kit has duplicates of the ship’s satellite dish, cannons and cockpit, where Harrison Ford’s Han Solo sizzled in scenes with Chewbacca and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa in the original 1977 movie.

Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary edition and how it looks when completed | Amazon

Containing 921 pieces, it’s promoted as: “From a galaxy far, far away to your home – Collectible LEGO Star Wars sets for adults make great home or office décor pieces, plus they are designed for people like you who enjoy immersive creative building projects to relax in a mindful way.”

It’s secured a high 4.7 rating out of 5 from Amazon customers and has now got over 450 predominantly top-rating reviews. One fan said: “Son wanted it for years. Putting it together he called it 'his happy place'. Lots and lots of bags Definitely 'big boys toy'. Over 6kg when assembled. Need lots of space.”

He added: “Real collectors toy. Impressive size. Very detailed, brilliant. Exactly what you expect from Lego.”

The anniversary brick and stand of the Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon is pictured | Amazon

Josie Baguley agreed: “Surprisingly detailed. Gorgeous little Millennium Falcon.” Another fan called it “surprisingly good” when rating it five stars.

“I wasn't expecting much as thought this may be a little too small,” he said. “I was actually shocked by how good it was, the detail and how much I enjoyed building it. Nowhere near as fiddly as I thought. Highly recommended.”

Of the few marking it down, some highlighted that it was “tricky” to do while another said the Lego box arrived damaged. Find the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set for Adults on Amazon here but the discount will only be for Prime members until 11.59pm on Wednesday July 17.