Amazon brings Sonos Ace headphones back to Black Friday price levels

Sonos Ace headphones are packed with tech and on offer via Amazon | Sonos

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cutting-edge wireless headphones from this premium audio brand are now under £300 - for a limited time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for premium headphones at a killer price? The Sonos Ace Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are back to their Black Friday deal levels on Amazon, but only for a limited time. Originally priced at £449, you can now snag these feature-packed headphones for just £299 - a massive 33% saving.

Sonos is a renowned name in audio, bringing premium quality tech within reach of mid-market buyers, and despite recent problems with its app, remains a byword for hifi excellence.

And these Ace bins aren’t your run-of-the-mill headphones. Sonos has packed them with cutting-edge features:

High-Fidelity Sound: Thanks to a custom-designed driver tuned by leading producers, engineers, and artists, users say the sound quality is mind-blowing.

Thanks to a custom-designed driver tuned by leading producers, engineers, and artists, users say the sound quality is mind-blowing. Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking: Immerse yourself in hyperrealistic, three-dimensional sound - you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

Immerse yourself in hyperrealistic, three-dimensional sound - you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action. Lossless Audio Streaming: Stream music over Bluetooth or USB-C with no loss in quality.

Stream music over Bluetooth or USB-C with no loss in quality. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Say goodbye to background noise and hello to pure audio bliss. Need to hear what’s going on around you? Just switch to Aware Mode.

Long listening sessions won’t be a problem. The plush memory foam ear cushions and adjustable headband make for a snug, custom fit. With up to 30 hours of battery life, these headphones keep going as long as you do. And if you’re in a hurry, a quick 3-minute charge gives an impressive 3 hours of playtime.

The Sonos Ace offers seamless multitasking and wear detection for an ‘effortless’ user experience. Plus, the intuitive tactile controls make adjusting volume, taking calls, or toggling ANC a breeze.

At this price, I think the Sonos Ace headphones are a steal. Whether you’re an audiophile, a frequent traveler, or just someone who loves great sound, this is your chance to grab a premium pair of headphones without breaking the bank.

If you're looking for another great option, the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are also currently on offer for £236.95 (32% off their RRP of £349.95). These headphones boast up to 24 hours of battery life and have been highly rated by thousands of users.