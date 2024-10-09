Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking to finally upgrade your old laptop, boy does Amazon have a cracking deal for you. Prime members can save a whopping £200 off the price tag onone of Acer’s most mighty laptop offerings.

But you will only have a few hours left - as the Prime Big Deal Days offers will come to an end at 11.59pm tonight (October 9). And you won’t want to miss out on grabbing such anincredible bargain on this laptop.

Save on Acer Aspire laptop in Prime deal

Acer Aspire 3 A315-44P Laptop

Price: £449

Saving: 31% off the price tag - saving £200

When the deal ends: 11.59pm on October 9

Customer rating: 4.5 on Amazon

Acer Aspire 3. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Shoppers can save hundreds on thisAcer Aspire 3 laptopwhich lets you power through your daily tasks, such as working from home or remote learning, with theAMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. The 15.6" Full HD IPS screen combines incredibly sharp detail, vivid lifelike colours and wide viewing angles for a brilliant visual experience.

With ahuge 1TB SSD, you get plenty of room for all your apps, documents and media as well as lightning-fast performance.Turn your laptopinto a desktop - display up to 4K on an external monitor, transfer data at lightning-fast speeds and even charge your laptop, all via a single cable.

The HD webcam with TNR technology & dual microphones with AI noise reduction allow you to video call from anywhere without worrying about being seen or heard clearly. And for alimited time you can save 31% on this Acer Aspire 3 laptopvia the Amazon Prime Big Deal days sale.

One Amazon shopper who bought it in September of this year wrote: “I was surprised how easy it was to set this laptop up, possibly a benefit of having a Microsoft account. Fast boot up and very quiet. Good screen resolution. Sound is OK but I wouldn't expect audiophile resolution in a laptop so it does the job sufficiently.

“The AMD processor manages everything with ease and makes battery life good too.

Not sure how durable the plastic will be in the long run but I'm always careful with my kit and it shouldn't let me down.”

You can buy the Acer Aspire 3 A315-44P Laptop with a saving of £200 from Amazon by clicking ourBig Deal Days link here.