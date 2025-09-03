Apple

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Apple’s top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available for just £35 a month in a Sky Mobile deal that undercuts even last year’s Black Friday offers.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped to its lowest month price ever as Apple prepares to launch a new, more expensive flagship phone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched last year and the cheapest deals cost around £50 a month at launch. They dropped to around £48 earlier this year but the price is now at an all-time low of just £35 a month.

The £35 deal for the brand’s range-topping phone is available on Sky Mobile and brings saves over £15 a month compared to the launch deals for the phone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is, for one more week, the most tech-packed iPhone on the market. It was the first phone to feature Apple Intelligence, the brand’s next-generation AI. It includes new AI notification summaries, writing tips and a new virtual assistant interface.

The phone also includes Apple’s more powerful A18 Pro chip, a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and an upgraded Pro 48MP camera complete with 5x telephoto lens.

Priced at £1,199 at launch, the best deals for the handset only have dropped to around £1,100. The monthly contract price is the lowest ever at £35 with Sky Mobile, which is £7 cheaper than the lowest price Black Friday deal on the phone.

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone 17 Pro Max in less than a week. The new flagship phone will be revealed alongside a new-look iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. A fourth phone, the ultra-thin 5.5mm iPhone Air 17, is also expected to join the lineup as a direct competitor to the new Samsung S25 Ultra.

The new iPhone will be revealed in a live stream at 6pm UK time on Tuesday 9 September. Pre orders will open on 12 September in the UK here and the first phones are expected to arrive a week later.

The Apple event will also reveal a new Apple Watch and Air Pods Pro, according to leaks.

