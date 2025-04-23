Ooni pizza ovens have a fanatical following | Ooni

Ooni’s pizza ovens are everywhere – but do they live up to the hype? We’ve looked at customer reviews and picked out the best starter bundles for different styles of cooking.

If you’ve ever searched for Ooni pizza oven reviews, you’ll know there’s no shortage of praise. From first-time buyers to seasoned home chefs, customers are quick to rave about the results – and just as quick to highlight the company’s standout customer support. So why are Ooni ovens so popular, and which model should you start with?

For many, it’s the customer experience that sets Ooni apart. Jack R contacted support about a Karu 16 issue and had replacement parts sent out promptly. “Efficient and cordial,” he said. Others tell similar stories – Ronald L was gifted a used model and still received free replacement parts, twice. “Truly over the top,” he wrote. Many reviews describe it as the best service they’ve ever received from any brand.

That alone would be impressive – but it’s the ovens themselves that keep people coming back.

Ooni ovens can reach up to 500°C, the temperature you need for proper stone-baked pizza in just 60 seconds. These portable pizza ovens are compact, fast to set up, and deliver restaurant-quality results from your garden, balcony or even a campsite.

The Ooni Koda 12 | Ooni

For those after ease and consistency, the Ooni Koda 12 is the go-to gas pizza oven in the UK. Available from Amazon, it connects directly to a propane bottle, preheats in 20 minutes, and weighs just 9.25kg – making it ideal for small spaces or outdoor cooking on the move. This model’s dial control and no-fuss setup are perfect for beginners. It’s currently available for £299, down from £349. Find it on Amazon here

The Ooni Karu 2 | Ooni

If you’re looking for flexibility, the Ooni Karu 2 is a top-tier multi-fuel pizza oven. Also available from Amazon, it lets you cook using wood or charcoal for traditional flavour, or fit a gas burner (sold separately) for the convenience of propane. Designed with a ClearView glass door, an integrated thermometer and smart airflow, it delivers fast, even heat for superior results. The Karu 2 is available now for £349. Check it out on Amazon here

The Oona Fyra | Ooni

For authenticity lovers, the Ooni Fyra 12 Essentials Bundle is the ultimate starter kit. Sold directly through Ooni.com, this wood-fired pizza oven uses pellets for clean, consistent heat and that signature flame-cooked flavour. It reaches 500°C in just 15 minutes and weighs only 10kg – ideal for portable, low-maintenance outdoor cooking. The bundle includes the oven, peel, carry cover, 10kg of pellets and firestarters – everything you need to get going straight away. It’s priced at £389. View the full bundle at Ooni.com

Between their rapid cooking time, portable design and glowing reviews, it’s easy to see why Ooni pizza ovens are dominating the at-home pizza scene. Whether you’re looking for a gas model like the Koda 12 from Amazon, a flexible multi-fuel option like the Karu 2, or the full traditional flavour of the Fyra 12 direct from Ooni, there’s something here to suit every budget and cooking style. And with such consistent praise from customers, it’s clear Ooni has earned its reputation for delivering the best in portable pizza ovens.

