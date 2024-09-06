The Everyday Vest has black and nude options for and men and women | PERCKO

If you’re slumped over your desk in the week and then running after the kids at the weekends, this posture vest by Percko might be the answer to your back problems.

With thousands of positive Trustpilot reviews, Percko’s Lyne UP smart vest is designed to improve posture and alleviate back pain - and it’s invisible under your clothes with breathable fabric, so it’s comfortable and easy to wear at work or at home.

The vests should be worn five days a week for the first 21 days, and then two days a week after that.

Customers have noted ‘huge changes’ and ‘great relief’ after using the smart-vests, with one saying: “I have had no back pain at all and I have to say my posture is a LOT better. It's quite weird as you don't feel it pulling your back into any position etc. It's very comfy to wear, washes well. Would definitely recommend to anyone with bad posture.”

The tops work with elasticated tensor technology similar to Kinesio taping, which promotes movement and provides support. The idea is it opens the chest by pulling on the shoulders and realigns the spine and pelvis through support on the lower back.

And research by the company found that 92% of users were satisfied with the support vests (from 4,400 customers) and 72.5% of customers on Trustpilot said the vests helped reduce pain.

Percko’s products are created by former two engineering students, alongside a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths, and the vests are all registered medical devices.

One customer called the vest an ‘excellent product’ on Trustpilot, and added: ”I bought the everyday vest in both colours. It took a few days to get used to wearing but it is already making a big difference to my posture, and my previously constant back pain is rapidly decreasing.”

Another said: “I have always had problems with my back caused mainly by my job. I purchased this product hoping it would improve my posture and ease back pain and it has done exactly that. There was a considerable amount of pain as it pulled me back to the shape I should have been but eventually this eased and now I feel great. I now walk in an upright position and actually feel taller.”

If you wanted to try it out for yourself, Percko is currently offering £30 off when you buy two back relief tops (£168 instead of £198). Just use the discount code GETYOUR30 when you purchase two tops before September 15.

And Percko also offers a 100-day return period, so you can make sure you’re satisfied with the product - or get a refund.