14 memorable photos telling story of the 90s, from Britpop to cyber pets craze

These photos tell the story of a decade which gave us Britpop and the Spice Girls, and witnessed the downfall of Margaret Thatcher and the rise of New Labour.
The evocative images capture some of the major events of the 1990s, the decade’s biggest trends, from fashion to TV, and its defining characters.
What are your happiest memories of the 90s, and which bits are you glad we’ve left behind?
Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. Oasis' legendary Knebworth gigs
Britpop ruled during the 90s, and Oasis emerged from a mighty battle with Blur as the kings of the scene. The climax came with two legendary gigs at Knebworth in August 1996, when Liam and Noel, who were still just about on talking terms at the time, played to 250,000 fans over two nights. | Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
2. Thatcher resigns
She was always a divisive figure but Margaret Thatcher dominated the 80s in a way few politicians have. So it was a major moment, marking a new era in politics, when the 'Iron Lady' announced her resignation on November 22, 1990, and was replaced by the 'Grey Man', John Major. The unpopularity of the poll tax, which led to protests across the country, was a major factor in her downfall. | Tom Stoddart Archive/Getty Images Photo: Tom Stoddart Archive/Getty Images
3. Bucket hat
If any one fashion trend defined the 90s, and the Britpop era in particular, it was surely the bucket hat, sported here by a clubber in October 1991 | Glyn Howells/Getty Images Photo: Glyn Howells/Getty Images
4. New Labour's landslide victory
Tony Blair's New Labour stormed to a huge victory in May 1997, to the soundtrack of D:Ream's Things Can Only Get Better, ending 18 years of Tory rule. Blair presided over the flag-waving era of Cool Britannia, modelling himself as a man of the people and courting celebrities including Noel Gallagher. He was hugely popular at first and remained in the hot seat for 10 years, but his legacy was tarnished in many people's eyes by the Iraq war. | JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images