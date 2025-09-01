2 . Pity Me

This village in Durham has one of the most interesting names in the UK There are several romantic theories about how it got its title. One is that when the coffin of St Cuthbert was dropped there on the way to Durham, the saint implored the monks bearing him to take pity on him and be more careful. Another is that a group of monks fleeing a Viking raid sang the 51st Psalm, including a phrase translating as 'Pity me, O God'. The truth is probably more quotidian, however, with the name believed to date only as far back as the 19th century and to refer, in playful fashion, to the area's desolation and the difficulty of cultivating the land. | Google