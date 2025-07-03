They show the area before it was designated a new town in 1967, the rapid development which followed and the exciting times as it continued to grow - from epic 90s gigs to unforgettable noughties club nights.

The tiny village after which Milton Keynes was named is pictured, as are the new homes, leisure facilities and shops which sprang up as expansion forged ahead, and a fascinating aerial shot illustrating the extent of its growth.

The formation of the groundbreaking Open University, Milton Keynes’ role in F1 history, and huge concerts by the likes of Queen, Erasure and Bon Jovi feature too in this retro photo gallery.

It offers a fascinating look at the evolution of Milton Keynes, which remains one of the UK’s fastest-growing areas, with its population of around 300,000 forecast to balloon to 410,000 by 2050.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and which of Milton Keynes’ shops, pubs and restaurants of the past would you most like to bring back? Let us know in the comments section.

Leisure centre Bletchley Leisure Centre, Milton Keynes, in July 1975, showing the boating lake, swimming pool, entrance block and raised covered entrance walkway | Getty Images

Sun-drenched arcades Shoppers walk past the tropical planting in one of the sun-drenched arcades at The Shopping Centre, Milton Keynes, in July 1979 | Heritage Images via Getty Images

Erasure Erasure fans watching the band perform at Milton Keynes Bowl in 1990 | Getty Images