4 . Forgetting to rewind the film in your camera

Before the days when everyone got camera phones, or when digital cameras became commonplace, we all had to buy film. That meant every photo was precious, as you couldn't just delete one and free up space. You also had to remember to rewind your film before unloading. If you forgot, there was always the fear that the film would be exposed to the light and your irreplaceable photos would be lost. Back in the days when you had to take your film to be developed, many people also remember being given the wrong photos, and realising someone was probably looking through your holiday snaps at that moment. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: PHILIP FONG