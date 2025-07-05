9 things you probably don't miss about the 70s, if you grew up back then

It was a decade full of great music, from disco to punk; fantastic movies, from Jaws and Star Wars to The Godfather; and classic video games, like Space Invaders.
But it was also a tough time, with soaring unemployment and industrial unrest creating great hardship for many people.
While many of you probably have great memories of the 70s, there are lots of things you’d probably rather forget - including certain fashions, food and fragrances forever associated with that decade.
Below are just some of the things you probably don’t miss about the 70s if you were around.
1. School dinners
Obviously it depends where you were educated but few people who grew up during the 70s have fond memories of school dinners. Liver and onions is one of the least popular dishes which was found on most school menus back then. While it can be delicious, many children of the 70s still have nightmares about the 'grey tubey' liver they were served, and that dinner lady who would stand over you and force you to eat it all. Another taste sensation of the 70s was green custard and chocolate sponge, which some youngsters loved but others hated with a passion. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard
2. The overpowering aroma of patchouli
If one smell summed up the 70s, for many people it was patchouli. You couldn't escape the powerful, earthy fragrance, which became associated with the hippy movement - not least due to its ability to mask the scent of weed. Some people love the smell of patchouli but to others it reeks of mildew or sweat, and one person called it 'migraine-inducing'. It's not surprising that a scent once used to mask the stench of decomposing bodies provokes such a strong reaction. | Getty Images Photo: Monty Fresco/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive
3. Squeezing into - and out of - the tightest pair of flares
They may have had plenty of ventilation around the calves and ankles but flares - another fashion statement beloved by hippies during the 70s - could be notoriously tight around the thighs and hips. It looks like Slade guitarist Dave Hill is enlisting the help of his bandmates here to get out of his flares. Learning to walk in platform shoes like those wasn't easy, either! | Getty Images Photo: R. Brigden/Express/Hulton Archive
4. Losing your toys amid the shag carpet
Is it possible for any picture to scream 70s decor more than this one? All the classic design features that marked the decade are there, including the must-have thick shag carpet. Some people loved the comfort and found it vastly preferable to the modern trend for bare wooden floors. But others found it a nightmare to clean, while for youngsters there was always the danger of losing your favourite toy. | Getty Images Photo: Three Lions
