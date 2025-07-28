This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How many of these classic 1960s toys did you play with as a child?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top 100 toys of all time have been named by Hamleys

Many of the greatest toys were born in the 1960s

Some are still popular all these years later, but others have failed to pass the test of time

The 100 greatest toys ever have been named, including some classic 60s playthings.

Many of the toys listed in Hamleys’ top 100 of all time remain hugely popular with youngsters today - having been enjoyed by generations of children before them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are some nostalgic 60s toys you will probably only remember if you grew up back then, when they were all the rage.

In total, 16 toys launched during the 1960s have made the top 100 according to Hamleys.

They are:

Operation (1965)

This test of manual dexterity has been keeping families entertained for 60 years, with countless budding surgeons honing their skills on long-suffering ‘Cavity Sam.

Tammy Doll (1962)

Tammy Doll was the ‘girl next door’ answer to the more glamorous Barbie doll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was advertised as the ‘doll you’ll love to dress’ but she lacked Barbie’s staying power, with only three models being made, between 1962 and 1966.

Clackers (1960)

A child playing with clackers | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Clackers were one of the biggest crazes of the 1960s and 70s.

They consisted of two acrylic balls on a piece of string which you had to make collide to produce the addictive 'clacking' noise which gave the toy its name.

Sadly, the balls had an alarming tendency to 'explode', which led to clackers being banned by some schools over safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lite Brite (1967)

This classic toy has been sparking children’s creativity for nearly six decades, and remains hugely popular.

Youngsters use coloured pegs to create their own glowing masterpieces - but make sure you keep track of those tiny pegs!

Sindy doll (1963)

Sindy, the British doll launched to rival Barbie, with her boyfriend Paul in 1967 | Getty Images

Sindy was launched in 1963 to rival her US counterpart Barbie.

She was the best-selling toy in the UK in 1968 and 1970 but her popularity waned, while Barbie’s appeal shows little sign of diminishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckaroo (1967)

Everyone has their own strategy for Buckaroo but the bucking mule remains a law unto itself.

Players take turns to stack items on the long-suffering mule, trying not to cause him to kick out and eliminate them from the game.

Few players have succeeded in placing all the items on the mule without it bucking, though it is possible.

Nerf Blasters (1969)

These toy guns, with their foam bullets, remain as popular as ever - and they’ve changed remarkably little since they first hit the shelves in the 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll want to stock up on the bullets though, as they have a habit of going missing.

Battleship (1967)

The simplicity of this game has made it an enduring classic.

The phrase ‘you sunk my battleship’ has made it into almost every area of popular culture, sparking numerous memes.

Action Man (1966)

A young boy playing with Action Man toys in 1966 | Getty Images

Action Man was the UK’s answer to GI Joe and provided hours of fun for youngsters during the 60s, 70s and 80s, especially with the addition of the moving Eagle Eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spare a thought for Red Rocker and Blue Bomber, the two duelling robots who have been sparring for more than 60 years.

Vin Diesel is reportedly set to star in a film based on the game, which ends in spectacular fashion with the loser’s head popping up from his neck.

Mouse Trap (1963)

This game has one of the most satisfying conclusions - when it works.

It can take ages to set up just right, but the pay-off is worth it in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiny Tears doll (1960)

Tiny Tears doll | Submitted

One of the best things about dolls used to be that you don’t have to change their nappies or put up with them crying.

But Tiny Tears, which sheds tears after being given water from a bottle, sparked a trend for hyper-real dolls. It was marketed as being 'just like a real baby'.

Hot Wheels cars (1968)

Hot Wheels cars have been named by Hamleys as one of the 100 best toys ever | Getty Images

These mini vehicles have been racing off the shelves since 1968, and their appeal shows no signs of slowing down.

They are hugely collectable, with the most expensive vintage Hot Wheels vehicle ever having sold for a phenomenal $175,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etch A Sketch (1960)

You’ve heard of the paperless office, which never quite happened. Well, this was so nearly the solution to the paperless games room.

Children could simply shake to clear the screen and get working on their latest magnetic masterpiece.

No longer would parents have to put up with their kitchen and living room walls being covered with their child’s artwork.

Alas, it was not to be, despite the toy’s enduring popularity, and the satisfaction gained from mastering the controls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkie Talkies (1960)

Toy walkie talkies were launched in 1960 and all these years later it’s still not ‘over and out’, thanks to their enduring popularity.

Spirograph

Another toy which has been fuelling children’s creativity for decades, Spirograph enables even the least artistic of children to create enchanting works of art.

What do you think was the best toy of the 1960s? Let us know in the comments section.