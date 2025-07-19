But children growing up in the 70s never lacked for entertainment, and they often enjoyed greater freedom to make their own fun.
The perfect weekend was different for everyone, of course, but some elements were almost universal.
These are some of the best things you could look forward to doing at the weekend, from classic games to shops and restaurants, if you were lucky enough to grow up during the 70s.
Most of these you will only remember if you are a child of the 70s, and there are many you can sadly no longer do.
How many of these things do you remember, and what else did you enjoy doing at the weekend in the 70s? Let us know in the comments section.
1. Take a spin on the witch's hat
They don't make them like they used to when it comes to playgrounds. Concrete tubes, vertiginous slides and steepling climbing frames, with no woodchip or rubber matting to cushion your fall, were all part of the fun back in the 70s, as, of course, was the witch's hat. Children had more freedom back then, too, with many recalling how they were able to stay out until the street lamps came on, without their parents worrying. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard
2. Get your skates on and head to the roller disco
OK, so you probably weren't pulling off moves like these, or only in your head at least, but it seemed like everyone had a pair of roller skates in the 70s. The roller disco was a big thing back then, even if for most of us it was hard enough staying upright on eight wheels, let alone actually trying to get your goove on. | Getty Images Photo: Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard
3. Prawn cocktail and black forest gateau at the Berni Inn
Berni Inn was one of the UK's most popular family-friendly restaurant chains in the 70s. People didn't eat out as much then but most of us remember celebrating a special occasion there at some point, which almost certainly involved a prawn cocktail followed by a steak, with a black forest gateau for dessert. If it wasn't Berni Inn you went to, perhaps it was Wimpy, which ruled supreme before McDonald's crashed the party. Classic desserts there included the 'Knickerbocker Glory' and the 'Brown Derby'. | Chesterfield Library/National World Photo: Chesterfield Library/National World
4. A visit from the Corona man
Children eagerly awaited the weekly visit from the Corona man, delivering a truckload of brightly coloured fizzy drinks in his often equally brightly coloured yellow vehicle. Corona trucks were a common sight on the UK's roads during the 70s, when many youngsters were hooked on the drinks, with flavours including cream soda, cherryade and dandelion & burdock. If you were being extra indulgent, perhaps you added a scoop of ice cream to make a Corona float. The best thing was that you got a penny back for every empty bottle you returned - money your mum and dad would usually let you spend on sweets. | Submitted Photo: Jack Sheffield
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.