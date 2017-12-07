FEATURED: Cameron's Kitchen

5 Odell’s Yard, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1FA

Award-winning local chef owner Dan Cameron offers Modern European and British cuisine in the historic coaching town of Stony Stratford.

The 40-seater restaurant, based in Odell’s Yard, offers an attractive place to eat and drink in a great location. Weather permitting; you can dine outside in the walled courtyard.

With the emphasis on fresh, locally sourced food, Cameron’s is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8.30am for brunch, lunch and dinner and is available for private hire Sundays and Mondays.

Cameron’s boasts weekly changing fixed price menus that offer great value at three courses for £18, alternatively choose from their a la carte menu with plenty of other dishes to tempt your taste buds. For special occasions or a real treat, the five or seven course tasting menu, with or without matching wines, offers something extra special. As everything is made in their own kitchen, most dietary requirements are met with ease.

01908 568000 | www.camerons.restaurant

Facebook