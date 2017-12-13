FEATURED: Galloways

22-23 Market Place, Woburn, Milton Keynes, MK17 9PZ

Galloways of Woburn is situated in the heart of the charming village, just five minutes from Milton Keynes, surrounded by the peaceful beauty of the Bedford Estate and ancestral home of the Duke of Bedford. The restaurant sits within an historic building known as Aberdeen House, a Grade II Listed Building dating back to the 17th Century, which has been carefully restored.

A Christmas set seasonal menu is available until December 24, with three courses for £29.95 per person.

They also offer a daily ‘specials’ menu from vegetarian, meat to fish specials, and for those witha sweet tooth they have a selection of homemade desserts made by their in-house pastry chef.

The venue is proud to showcase its extensive selection of drinks from old and new world wines, ports, local beers, fizz and fine champagne and for something stronger an excellent selection of single malts, gins and other spirits. They have a in-house specialist to hand who will guide you through the world of drinks with his expertise and stories.

The team guarantee to make your visit special at Galloways of Woburn, no matter what the occasion.

01525 290496 | www.gallowayswoburn.com

"Galloways is the best place to eat in the area! Great food, lovely atmosphere fantastic host's." | Google review, November 2017

"Great evening, excellent food with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Will definitely be going back for more!" | Google review, November 2017

"As usual we went to Galloways for the Belair Coffee Christmas party, the food was fantastic, the wines were excellent and the service was exemplary. We had the back room for 10 persons which was quite private, our special guest this year was Eddie from Douwe Egberts, he eats in many fine restaurants in the UK and was most impressed by the menu and the especially the friendliness of the Staff." | Facebook review, December 2017