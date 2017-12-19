FEATURED: House of Chicken

200 Whaddon Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 7DG

House of Chicken is a Portuguese flaming grill restaurant and takeaway, with its roots in a city in the north of Portugal called Guimaraes, the home town of founder Miguel.

The menu includes appetisers, mains, desserts, beers, wines and coffee. There’s also a takeaway option for collection only.

Most of the dishes are made on a charcoal grill, and this barbecue style of cooking will help to build a mouthwatering anticipation for the food.

House of Chicken serves lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks, and is good for groups of ravenous diners, including children. There is a waiter service.

Bookings are not required but are strongly advised for weekends and public holidays.

01908 370013 | www.houseofchicken.uk