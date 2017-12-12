FEATURED: Kakori

97-101 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, MK16 8EN

Kakori brings a unique dining experience to MK

If you love trying new things or you want a taste of authentic Indian food served in the subcontinent’s finest restaurants, then Kakori is the place to visit.

The new restaurant in Newport Pagnell is fast gaining a reputation as one of the finest Indian dining destinations in MK, under the management of Mo Rahim.

He promises an authentic Indian dining experience unique to Milton Keynes and it is clear he has brought something very special and unique to the city.

Mo explained his philosophy: “We are offering something new and exciting to the local area with the Indian dining experience we deliver at Kakori.

“We serve all the classic Indian dishes that people love but we also have our own unique Kakori Signatures menu and Chefs recommendations too that includes meals you would find only in the very best restaurants in India and exclusive to Kakori.

“Authentic Indian food is about selecting the right ingredients with an emphasis on flavour, freshness and seasonality to make uncomplicated and delicious dishes.

“Each one of our dishes is defined by its main ingredient and leading spices to provide a distinctive taste, cooked using ancestral Indian techniques.

“Our team of experienced chefs have worked in some of the finest restaurants across South-East Asia so the Kakori menu is influenced by their own backgrounds.

“The result is a culinary experience unique to Milton Keynes, built on a belief that our food should be authentic and enlightening.”

Mo’s philosophy is already winning the trust of Indian food lovers and becoming a firm favourite with regular diners in a short space of time.

For those of a discerning palate and eager to try something new, Kakori offers an unmissable and unique dining experience – led by its signature dishes.

The signature dishes at the restaurant include Kakori Venison (Venicen supreme with onion, tomato, ginger and coconut slivers, unique to Kakori) and Masala Sea Bass (Pan fried Chilean sea bass fillet with buttered spinach, potato and masala sauce), which are firm favourites.

And from the clay oven there is the stunning dish Tandoori Mango Prawns – melt in mouth soft grilled jumbo prawns in fresh mango and coriander marinade.

On the menu you’ll also find timeless classics including Chicken Tikka Masala, Madras and Dhansak.

One of the many dishes recommended by the head chef is Mughlai Chicken Korma – a Mughal inspired korma delicately flavoured with cassia bark, cardamom and aromatic coconut milk – a Kakori speciality.

The restaurant also provides separate dining rooms perfect for small group celebrations with family and friends or if you wish to have a quiet romantic dining away from the main dining room.

A warm welcome awaits you at the Kakori, where they have combined their expertise and years of culinary experience to offer you a refreshing and relaxed approach to modern Indian dining.

This restaurant is definitely a must try.