FEATURED: Maaya

The Hub, Milton Keynes, MK9 2FZ

Located in the trendy Hub area of Milton Keynes, Maaya is an independent and modern Indian restaurant brought together by a wealth of experience and passion for traditional Indian cuisine, complemented with a first class service.

The head chef has masterfully created a menu that will surprise and delight guests with dishes taking inspiration from generations of traditional family cooking and travel across the bustling street bazaars of India.

Using only the finest and freshest ingredients, each dish carries its own story of origin that is carefully created to deliver an infusion of old India and today’s cooking methods.

The long chef’s table overlooking the balcony completes any special occasion giving complete privacy to guests allowing them to relax and enjoy table service from the chef.

Maaya’s bar offers an extensive range of wines from countries and regions from across the world that have been handpicked by a wine sommelier. Premium spirits and champagnes offer the perfect accompaniment for a special evening or a selection of signature cocktails or mocktails make for an ideal way to unwind with friends. Of course, there’s always the option of a cold beer too.

Maaya’s philosophy is simple: to convey its passion for Indian cuisine and its desire to evolve modern flavours through deep-seated traditions.

01908 242665 | www.maayamiltonkeynes.com

“Superb Indian food. Excellent service. Very pleasant surroundings.” | Google review, November 2017

“Visit here regularly for lunch and never had a bad meal. Both the lunch menu and buffet are great and value for money.” | Google review, October 2017

“Friendly staff, good service. Lunch buffet was great and reasonably priced. I would definitely go again.” | Google review, October 2017