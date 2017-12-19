FEATURED: Olney Pancake Parlour

24-25 Market Place, Olney, MK46 4BA

The Olney Pancake Parlour is a family run business situated on the Market Square in historic Olney.

In addition to its signature sweet and savoury pancakes, they serve breakfast, brunch, lunch,

and daily specials freshly prepared and cooked in the kitchen.

The parlour’s coffee was voted Best Coffee in Olney by Phonebox magazine and the cake cabinet is filled with a delicious selection of homemade cakes and bakes with many vegan and gluten-free options.

The grade II listed building built in 1651 has been home to a Bakers, Chinese Restaurant, Florist and most recently the café “Beans”, until the Donaldson’s took over in May 2016.

Opening the Olney Pancake Parlour has been a long-standing dream of the family, with their knowledge of the historic link between Olney and pancakes inspiring them to turn a gap on Olney’s Market Place into a pancake destination.

01234 713152 | www.olneypancakeparlour.co.uk

Facebook