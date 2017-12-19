FEATURED: Sorelli Cafe

1 High Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1DN

Jo and Serafina welcome you to their Italian-style café & restaurant in Leighton Buzzard’s High Street.

For the owners, raised by Italian parents, food was always the most important part of the day. They grew up watching their mother prepare simple, delicious dishes every day, all cooked from good, fresh, basic ingredients – never out of a packet or in a microwave!

This passion for food has grown with them throughout their lives and in 2012 they decided to open Sorelli.

Originally a café with good coffee, cake and a few home cooked dishes, Sorelli is now a thriving daytime café and an evening restaurant.

During the day, you’ll find an extensive menu of breakfasts, lunches and snacks, as well as delicious home-made cakes, all prepared by chef Misa and her team.

In the evening, Sorelli serves delicious Italian dishes, freshly prepared by chefs Luca and Giovanni.

Christmas is coming to Sorelli, which will be opening Tuesday to Saturday evenings throughout December, Christmas Eve for dinner, Christmas Day for a five-course lunch, Boxing Day for brunch, and a seven-course banquet dinner on New Year’s Eve.

You can view all the menus on their website: www.sorellicafe.com.

"Such a lovely place. Wonderful people. A home from home but with exquisite food and outstanding service. Can’t keep away for long!” | Facebook review, October 2017

“Had such a lovely meal last night for my birthday. The food was delicious and the staff are so friendly. I have been to Sorelli before for lunch, which is always lovely too and it definitely will not be my last time attending in the evening either. Highly recommended to everyone!” | Facebook review, October 2017

“Lovely lunch today. Excellent choices, beautifully presented and freshly prepared . Will certainly be back.” | Facebook review, October 2017